GTA 6 is finally here, and I'm probably not alone in being tired after crashing around Leonida in an off-brand El Camino all night, blasting everything from Drake and Young Thug to Lana Del Rey and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. One thing no one is doing, however, is listening to Doja Cat, because the Paint the Town Red rapper is nowhere to be seen in the new biggest game in the world. As a FOMO sufferer myself, I can understand being a little salty about that, but Doja Cat is straight-up crashing out on Twitter.
"I would’ve loved to have my music on gta6 i’m so fuckin bitter," she writes at the beginning of a tweeting tirade against Rockstar. I say tirade, but it's really just three extremely sharply worded posts about not being in GTA 6.
"@RockstarGames eat my dick all yall i love your stupid fuckin bitch ass game," she says in a pretty dramatic escalation. And, finally, "@RockstarGames you broke my heart pinche culero," Doja Cat says, using the Spanish phrase for (roughly) "fucking jerk," as the slightly less explicit interpretation.
It's clear Doja Cat is a big fan of Rockstar and GTA; only someone with a deep love or passion for someone or something can feel this kind of pain.
Also, the rapper is a known shitposter, so this probably isn't anywhere near as deep as it may appear without context. I won't lie though, Doja Cat definitely has a few bangers I wouldn't mind hearing in a future GTA 6 update. Dumb headline pun aside, Paint the Town Red seems like a song that was literally written to be included in a GTA game.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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