Rockstar has made some vital changes to the way that you listen to music, access podcasts, and change radio stations in GTA 6. You can even listen to music outside of your vehicles for the first time, so long as you have the necessary headgear purchased and equipped.
Below you'll find a quick rundown of how to listen to music in GTA 6, how to access on-demand podcasts, and where to buy your own headphones to listen to your favorite songs from the GTA 6 soundtrack while you're roaming around the world of Leonida.
How to use the radio in GTA 6
There are radios in GTA 6 everywhere. In your safehouse, in whatever vehicles you're driving around, and sometimes you'll find them out in the world too. Thankfully, how to use a radio and change stations in GTA 6 rarely changes.
When you're driving a car you'll want to hold Left on the D-pad to access the radio controls. This is also true for radios in the world, bikes, boats, and planes. Whilst you are holding Left on the D-Pad, you can scroll between all of the radio stations either with L1/LB and R1/RB, or with the right thumbstick. Select the station that you want, stop holding the D-pad button, and it'll start playing. You can also go into this menu and press X/A to turn off the radio entirely.
You can also activate 'On Demand' programming in GTA 6 like podcasts in a similar way. Activate that radio menu again by holding Left on the D-pad, only now you want to press Down with the right thumbstick. This will let you access all of the podcasts which are available to you. You can even press Square/ X on each to scroll between episodes, and then press X/A to play.
Tip: If you actively go into the on-demand section of the radio menu, you can pause the podcast that you're listening to. Head back in here later (regardless of whether you're on foot or back in a vehicle) and it'll sync playback up to where you left off.
How to use headphones in GTA 6
Buying a set of headphones allows you to listen to radio and podcasts while outside of a vehicle. To get headphones, open the GTA 6 Index and scroll to the Style tab. In here you're looking for the 'Electronics' option which will display all shops that sell these items, ordered by the one that's closest to your current location. Head over to one of these stores to purchase a pair of headphones or earbuds – these range upwards of $100 for a basic set through to more luxurious models depending on the store, and remember that both Jason and Lucia will need to purchase their own.
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Once you have purchased headphones in GTA 6, you'll need to equip them. Hold L1/LB to open your loadout and press R1/RB to navigate to the items tab. The second slot in the wheel is for headgear; navigate to this slot with the right thumbstick and press X to equip your headphones. From there, it's as easy as holding Left on the D-pad to access the radio stations and on-demand podcasts.
Where are my headphones in GTA 6?
If you bought headphones and now can't find them in the menu, it's possible that you have lost them in combat. If you get attacked by the cops or a civilian in the world with headphones equipped, these can get knocked to the ground. Don't forget to pick them back up once you're done brawling, otherwise they will be lost forever!
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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