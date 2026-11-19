Given the size of the world, you may be wondering how to fast travel in GTA 6. Rockstar has gone to great lengths to create a realistic sandbox world where you're left to build a life worth living in Leonida. It's great for role-play, but it also means that traveling around the GTA 6 map isn't as easy as locking in a destination and then hitting go.
There are three ways to fast travel in GTA 6, and each will cost you a little cash:
Hail a Paradise Taxi
Early on in Chapter 1 as part of one of the GTA 6 missions, you'll be given the phone number for Paradise Taxi. You can call this number at any time by pressing Up on the D-pad to bring up your phone, and then navigate to the Contacts application. It's in here where you'll find the number. The Paradise Taxi service accepts Pocket Cash, so you'll either need to get some small bills or hit up one of the ATMs in GTA 6 to make a withdrawal. The taxi service will drive you to your intended destination in real-time, or you can focus on the driver with L2/LT and ask to skip the ride with Triangle/Y to be taken straight there for an additional $100 cost.
In Chapter 2, you'll be given access to the RydeMe app. This can be accessed by pressing Up on the D-pad and scrolling to its application. Here you can request for a driver to pick you up and take you back to your safehouse, or you can dial in a specific destination. Much like hailing a Paradise Taxi, this service will cost money – with RydeMe drawing specifically from your BuckMe online bank account. Once you're in the car, you can also focus on the driver with L2/LT and ask to skip the ride with Triangle/Y to be taken wherever you want to go instantly for an additional $100.
Furthermore, in Chapter 3 you'll unlock the ability to sign up for a BuckMe Premium Account. There are many benefits to this, but one of the Perks is 20% off all RydeMe journeys.
Use public transportation
Leonida has a fully-functioning network of public transportation, including a train and bus service. Unlike the taxi and rideshare options, these aren't available on demand. Instead, you'll need to physically sit at a bus stop or train station and wait for the next service to arrive before you can jump onboard. If you hold Down on the D-pad you'll be able to see whether there are any stops near to your location, and then checking when the next service is due to arrive is as easy as approaching the stop. You can check the time in the game world by pressing Up on the D-pad to pull out your phone. Once you board a train or bus, you're able to set a destination on the route and hold Triangle/Y to skip the journey if you want to.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.