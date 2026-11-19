Selling cars in GTA 6 can be a good way of making some decent money fast. Whether it's one of the GTA 6 personal vehiclesthat you want to part with to open up some space in a garage, or a stolen car that's become a little too hot to handle, there are a couple of ways to sell your cars.
You will unlock Pay 'n' Spray locations in GTA 6 during the Just a Scratch mission in Chapter 1. These can be used to repair your car in GTA 6, respray your vehicle in GTA 6 to diminish vehicle heat, and make a little bit of money too.
Open the GTA 6 Index and scroll to the Vehicles tab. Once there, click Pay 'n' Sprays to find every one of the locations that you've unlocked listed in order of shortest drive. Once you've driven your stolen car to one of these spots, you'll have the option to sell it within the menu there and the money will be deposited directly into your BuckMe account – so long as you haven't hit your balance limit.
While your average Pay 'n' Spray location is a great way to sell some average ride that you've jacked, you can use these spots to sell any vehicles that you've registered as a personal vehicle or otherwise have stored in one of the various GTA 6 garages that you can purchase.
When you're sitting inside the lot of the Pay 'n' Spray location, press R1/RB to navigate to the 'Stored Vehicles' tab. From here, you'll have the option to sell any and all of these at once. Just remember: if you're considering selling an exotic car, you could get more money from a dedicated vehicle fence.
How to sell stolen vehicles in GTA 6
Once you've learned how to steal cars in GTA 6, you'll need to find a way to either register it as your personal vehicle if you want to retain ownership or find a fence who will take it off your hands. Check the map index to locate a buyer for stolen cars within the Robberies section, which is where you'll find vehicle fences you have unlocked and how much they are willing to pay for it.
Vehicle fences in GTA 6 will pay more for cars that are in good condition, but they may not take any that are too hot to handle. Whether a buyer will take a vehicle off your hands is based on the tracker (either none, standard, or advanced) that the car has installed. Remember, you can use the WAiNK app in GTA 6 to scan a vehicle before you hop behind the driver's seat to see whether it has security systems and trackers installed before you take it.
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How to check the sell value of a car in GTA 6
You can check the potential sell value of every car and bike you encounter in the open world. To check the sell value, you'll need to use the WAiNK app on your phone in GTA 6. Hold Up on the D-pad to activate the app and then point your phone at the vehicle; press R1/RB to scan it, which will then list the sell value, whether any particular fences would be interested in the vehicle, and some details on its condition and security features.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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