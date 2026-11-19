You can farm and make money quick in GTA 6 in a variety of different ways, and the options available to you are going to change chapter by chapter as you work through the main story. Different and more lucrative opportunities will present themselves as Jason and Lucia's crime spree across Leonida continues, but there are some basics you'll want to wrap your head around as you start your journey.
Once you understand how to manage your money in GTA 6, you'll naturally want to start increasing your Personal Cash and BuckMe Checking Account reserves – especially if you feel a desire to save for your family in GTA 6. Making money can be done in numerous ways, some of which are more effective or efficient than others.
How to make money fast in GTA 6
There are several methods to farm money fast in Grand Theft Auto 6, all of which I'll lay out below and go into more detail on further down:
As is perhaps to be expected, risk through crime is the best way to make cash fast in GTA 6, though obviously there's a certain amount of nuance to that idea. It means that the best thing you can do to farm cash is work out an efficient crime spree, though keep in mind that this might have serious implications for your criminal profile.
Muggings and ATM theft
The easiest way to make a little pocket cash in GTA 6 is to mug random civilians and stick up convenience stores. Robbing people on the street can be activated by aiming your unholstered weapon at a person and pressing Triangle / Y to demand their valuables. Holding up cashiers in stores, restaurants, and gas stations works much in the same way: aim your weapon at the staff and press Square / X to demand cash from the register.
Tip: Once you have the money to attach a winch to your vehicle at a Mod Shop, you can also steal ATM machines in GTA 6.
Stealing vehicles
Once you've learned how to steal cars in GTA 6, you'll want to start targeting them to make some decent money. Whether you've broken into the vehicle, or hijacked one from somebody on the street by aiming your weapon at the driver, cars in good condition can then be sold at certain businesses and contacts. In Chapter 2 you'll gain access to Moses' auto shop in GTA 6 which is a great way to make some cash, although you can also sell vehicles at any of the GTA 6 Pay 'n' Spray locations too.
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Tip: Check the GTA 6 index as you progress through the game to find specific fences who will take cars with some heat on them. Multiple will unlock, looking for different classes of car, in different chapters.
Robberies
Robberies are the best way to make fast money in GTA 6. Using the Robberies section of the map index is a great way to identify high-yield opportunities and a list of known illegal operations. When you hover over the location of a gang hideout, Smash 'n' Grab location, Bank, or Payday Loan vendor the summary will denote what the potential score is and any key valuables which may be recovered. Just remember, the bigger the score, the more dangerous it is likely to be.
Tip: Larger robbery and Illegal Operations are going to be easier to survive if you bring your partner with you for support, so don't forget to learn how to switch characters in GTA 6.
Missions and Activities
GTA 6 missions will typically earn you a little bit of money, so completing story objectives is a great way to keep your checking account filled. You can also earn cash by participating in activities at bars like pool, as well as a whole host of other racing opportunities which are spread across the map. You'll discover more of these locations and racing spots as you progress through the story, but don't forget to check in at local motels and hotels to see if they have any pamphlets or town maps which can be observed that can put local spots directly onto your map.
Tip: You will gain access to different vehicle, narcotics, and jewellery fences in GTA 6 as you progress through Chapter 1-4 of the main story.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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