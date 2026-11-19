Money in GTA 6 works a little differently compared to previous games in the series. With Jason and Lucia on the run in Leonida, fighting to build themselves a better life, resources can be stretched pretty thin. That's why it's really important that you understand how money works in GTA 6 and the different ways to manage your cash reserves.
The GTA 6 money management system is split into three key areas: Pocket Cash, BuckMe Checking Account, and BuckMe Family Savings. Below I'm going to lay out everything you need to know about all three, and flag some of the ways you can make your cash go a little further.
How much money can you hold in GTA 6?
Pocket Cash is physical money, the hard cash often earned through burglaries and robberies. Both Jason and Lucia can individually carry up to $20,000 in pocket cash.
This currency is accepted by most businesses for smaller purchases up to $1000 (you can locate these stores within the GTA 6 index). For more expensive purchases (or for services which only work with digital currencies), you'll need to use your BuckMe Checking Account.
Tip: All of your Pocket Cash will be lost if you are Wasted or Busted. If you're carrying a lot of cash on you, consider learning how to use ATMs in GTA 6.
How to use your BuckMe Checking Account
During Chapter 1, you'll unlock access to a BuckMe Checking Account as part of the main story. This is an online banking app which can be used to manage and save your money, and is used to handle any and all purchases over $1000. You can access the BuckMe application at any time in free-roam by pressing Up on the D-Pad to pull out your phone. Once the app is open, you can view transactions and make payments.
While Jason and Lucia have their own individual BuckMe Checking Accounts (and pools of cash to draw from as a result) both characters' balance limits will increase over time as you progress through the story. Upgraded accounts also offer special perks and lower fees, and you'll receive an in-game notification via the app in Chapter 2, Chapter 3, and Chapter 4 to flag when the relevant GTA 6 mission has been completed to allow for an upgrade.
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Tip: If you ever do hit your BuckMe Checking Account balance limit, you won't be able to receive any additional payments – all incoming transactions will be pending until there's space for a full deposit.
How to use BuckMe Family Savings
GTA 6 gives you the option to save for the future of your family. This will unlock during Chapter 1 as part of the main story, and the amount of money that you can invest in your future will upgrade in Chapter 2, Chapter 3, and Chapter 4. So long as you haven't hit your Family Savings balance limit, you can transfer cash from your Checking Account at any time from the BuckMe app on your phone.
I should note here that the Family Savings app is a shared account between Jason and Lucia, and both characters can invest their money into this pool to hit five different savings goals. The thing with Family Savings is that once money has been transferred in, it can never be transferred out. The more you invest, however, the higher interest return you receive when the balance limit increases.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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