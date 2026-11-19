One of the more interesting ideas that Rockstar Games has introduced this time around is the ability to save money for your family's future in GTA 6. This is an ever-present objective throughout the game and completely optional, but you're no doubt wondering if it's truly worth it.
Let's step back for a second and talk about managing your money in GTA 6. Once you have unlocked your BuckMe online banking account in Chapter 1, you'll have the option to put money away in your BuckMe Family Savings. This is a joint account shared by Jason and Lucia, with either character able to deposit money into the pool – however, the money can never be withdrawn or spent.
To check your investment in BuckMe Family Savings, press Up on the D-pad to pull out your phone and then head into the BuckMe app. Click the option for family saving and you'll see how much has been invested. There are five tiers of balance limit, and this will increase as you progress through the main GTA 6 missions. If you hit a target threshold before the balance limit increases, BuckMe will give you a big interest boost to help reach the next goal a little faster.
How to transfer money into your BuckMe Family Saving account in GTA 6
Press Up on the D-pad to pull out your phone and then head into the BuckMe app. Click the Family Saving option and then click the 'Buck Yourself' button, which will let either Jason or Lucia invest whatever amount of funds from their respective BuckMe Checking Accounts that they want to. Just remember, when money is invested in savings it can not be removed or spent.
Should you put money in the BuckMe Saving Account?
Whether you want to put money into the BuckMe Saving Account to save for your family's future in GTA 6 is completely up-to-you. It is the only 100% way to secure your money in the game, but the funds also can't be spent or withdrawn by Jason and Lucia. Think about the sort of characters you want to role-play in Leonida, your GTA 6 Criminal Profile and your GTA 6 Relationship Status, and how invested you are in the story. The status of your saving account will impact certain interactions between the characters, and influence the ending you'll encounter, but to say anything more would be a spoiler.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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