It's dangerous to carry too much Pocket Cash around with you in Leonida. If you've learned how to manage money in GTA 6, you no doubt know that both Jason and Lucia can individually carry up to $20,000 in physical money on their person at any one time. This can be taken from you by particularly aggressive civilians if a situation gets out of control, and will be lost in its entirety if you are Busted or Wasted.
Given that Personal Cash in GTA 6 can only be used on purchases up to $1000, you'll want to deposit anything in excess of this into your BuckMe Checking Account for each character at every opportunity. You'll unlock your BuckMe account by completing the 'Buck Me' GTA 6 Mission in Chapter 1, which will also unlock your ability to use and find ATMs in GTA 6.
How to find ATMs in GTA 6
There are two ways to find ATMs in GTA 6. The most convenient is to press Up on the D-pad while you're in free roam to pull out your phone. From there, navigate to the BuckMe app and open it with X/A, and then scroll all the way to the bottom of the page for the 'ATM Finder' option.
Once you click this, it'll set your active destination to the closest ATM to you. If you'd prefer, you can also open the GTA 6 index and head into the Personal section, which will list out every cash deposit location in the world.
How to use ATMs
Once you have located an ATM, you'll need to know how to use it. Walk up to the ATM and press Triangle / Y, and you'll then be given the option to Deposit and Withdraw money, and view all recent transactions.
You can deposit up to $20,000 into your personal BuckMe Checking Account at a time, so long as you aren't up against your account balance. You can withdraw a maximum of $20,000 from your banking account as that's the maximum Pocket Cash you can hold.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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