Though we're still waiting for one last epic trailer, Marvel has released a series of character posters ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, and there are two very important details worth noting.
The posters, which you can view below, feature some of the Avengers: Doomsday cast in pairs: Red Guardian and Ant-Man, Gambit and Yelena, Thor and Steve Rogers, Captain America and Cyclops, Mystique and Loki, Magneto and Shuri, Reed Richards and Charles Xavier, Shang-Chi and Bucky Barnes, Nightcrawler and M'Baku... and Namor and Sue Storm. Oh, and Doom gets his own solo poster in the middle of it all, of course. They appear to be fighting off Sentinels (and if you're unfamiliar, you should check out X-Men '97 season 1).
What's really exciting is that this is our first real look at Alan Cumming's return as Nightcrawler, and his stark white hair is quite the contrast from the teleporting, tail-having mutant we met back in 2000. Yes, the first X-Men movie hit theaters in 2000.
You might be wondering what's so significant about Namor and Susan Storm having their own poster together. Well, the two have quite the storied history in the comics, with several panels across several comic books that imply Susan cheated on Reed with Namor, who is hopelessly and completely in love with her. That poster was either a tease for their romantic tension in the movie, or, it was a treat for the hardcore comic fans. Either way, we're definitely going to see Namor flirt with Sue Storm in front of Reed Richards (and it's going to be awesome, I promise).
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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