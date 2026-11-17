Avengers: Doomsday doesn't just mark Doctor Doom's arrival or the Avengers' return, seven long years after Endgame. It's easily the most ambitious endeavour Marvel Studios has ever undertaken, bringing MCU mainstays together with Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four, and Fox's original X-Men team.
Avengers: Doomsday is the culmination of storytelling that began at the turn of the century and that's obviously a very big deal, especially for superhero fans who have waited decades to see this epic team-up come to life on the big screen. Still, there's another, far bigger reason why people will be lining up for Doomsday on opening night, and her name is Wanda Maximoff.
Don't take my word for it. Disney reports that last week's VisionQuest finale helped "fuel a spike in ticket sales" for Doomsday while drawing in 3.7 million viewers on Disney+, a series high that represented a 44% jump from the previous episode.
The episode itself was decent enough, a fitting conclusion to Vision's journey, but it was clearly Wanda's return in a surprise post-credits scene that drove this sudden rush for tickets. Watching Doom reawaken Wanda and recruit her in his fight against the Avengers didn't just set up another plot point for Doomsday. It also confirmed that a fan-favourite character was finally set to return, four painstaking years after she appeared to die in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Vision star Paul Bettany explained in a recent interview how Marvel's head honcho dissuaded the VisionQuest team from bringing Wanda in sooner: "It will just fundamentally all become about WandaVision again," warned Kevin Feige – and he was right to say it. Although not even he could have predicted just how right he was.
Even though the Scarlet Witch didn't return in the main show, only popping up after the story had concluded, it quickly became clear from online responses that Wanda's return did in fact overshadow everything else that came before it (as it should). And that begs the question: If Wanda can generate so much buzz from just opening her eyes in a four-second cameo, imagine what she could accomplish with an entire movie of her own?
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"I'm just making the assumption that they'll have me again," she told Variety in 2022. "I don't know to what capacity, but I hope I'm back. I hope there's also more fun to be had in something different. Where do we go? I feel like we've done so much with her. It's really been a wild couple years with her."
"Wild" is an understatement, not just for Olsen's experience of the character but for longtime fans who have suffered alongside Wanda over the years. Even before she arrived on screen, Marvel always did her dirty, like when they depicted her as a hysterical, unstable woman who erased all mutants in 2005's 'House of M' arc. It was also true again years later when the films followed suit, transforming the Scarlet Witch into a villain overcome with power and emotion.
WandaVision taught us grief is actually love persevering, and boy has our love for Wanda persevered through a lot. Still, it's easy to root for an underdog whose trials eventually shaped her into one of comicdom's most fascinating heroes. It wasn't until her solo turn in WandaVision, however, that all her flaws and complexity were brought to life onscreen, expanding her fanbase to the point where a solo Scarlet Witch film feels not just viable but necessary.
In an industry where female-led superhero films remain few and far between, it's about time Olsen was given the chance to spearhead her own movie. It's not like anyone was asking for four Thor films, yet it seems plenty of people are keen to see Wanda in theaters at this point, perhaps more than any other heroine these days.
But if we are going to do this, let's not rehash the crushing grief of WandaVision or the villainous tropes that we're leading into again with Avengers: Doomsday. Fans predict that Wanda's arc moving forward will likely echo the 2010's comic book storyline Children's Crusade where Doctor Doom took advantage of Wanda for his own gain before she was rescued by her kids and set on a path of redemption.
Given how VisionQuest just put the last pieces in place with the introduction of her now-adult son Tommy, it looks more and more likely that Wanda's story in Doomsday and Secret Wars will end with the entire Maximoff family reunited, which feels like the perfect starting off point for a Scarlet Witch movie.
Family reunion
Since her first full appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron, MCU Wanda has been endlessly traumatised, losing her biological family first as a child and then her chosen family all over again in WandaVision. With so much build-up, a film led by Wanda could finally bring that full-circle, exploring what life looks like for her and the rest of the Maximoff family now that they're reunited at last, all working together as one.
The petition for WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer to lead the project starts here. She was the one who devised their introduction as a unit in the MCU, centring the family dynamics which would be key to making a continuation of their story work on the big screen.
That, more than the threat they face, is what will be most important when it comes to pulling off a Scarlet Witch film… although the idea of pitting them against Aubrey Plaza's Death, last seen in Agatha All Along, is too enticing to ignore, especially as every member of that family has previously managed to evade her in some shape or form.
Connections to X-Men characters such as Magneto and Quicksilver, often depicted as Wanda's biological family in the comics, could also be explored now that Marvel's Merry Mutants are back on screen (although the MCU may wish to avoid over-complicating things in this fashion for now). Still, the possibilities are endless, which is fitting given that Wanda is a Nexus Being of infinite possibility.
Whatever happens, whether it takes a few years or a few decades, a Scarlet Witch movie feels inevitable at this point. Because why would Marvel refuse to print money? Sure, a film starring Wanda in the lead might have once felt improbable, but the Scarlet Witch has a knack for defying the odds, and there's never been a better time for her to take centre stage than now at the height of her powers, on and off screen.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 16 in the UK and December 18 in the US. For more on the future of the MCU, here are all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.
With ten years of online journalism experience, David has written about TV, film, and music for a wide range of publications including Indiewire, Paste, Empire, Digital Spy, Radio Times, Teen Vogue and more. He's spoken on numerous LGBTQ+ panels to discuss queer representation and in 2020, he created Digital Spy's Rainbow Crew interview series, which celebrates queer talent on both sides of the camera via video content and longform reads. Passions include animation, horror, comics, and LGBTQ+ storytelling, which is why David longs to see a Buffy-themed Rusical on RuPaul's Drag Race.
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