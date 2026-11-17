"Welcome to a brand new Brand New Day," Sony Pictures announced on Twitter. "The record-breaking movie is coming back to the big screen on December 4 with an extended cut featuring new scenes and a couple more surprises."
Those new scenes and surprises are under wraps for the time being, but we would be shocked if Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple wasn't part of the extended cut – especially given how transparent the Ahsoka actor was about being left out of the movie.
The re-release is also a chance for Brand New Day to cement its standing as the third highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.5 billion dollars (for a few weeks, at least).
Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Peter Parker coming to terms with a world that no longer knows he is Spider-Man – all while battling a terrifying threat he can't see. That, of course, would be revealed as Jean Grey, with Sadie Sink later officially named as part of 2028's X-Men movie.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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