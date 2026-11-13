Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds had a perfectly on-brand response to the news he's got a writing credit on Avengers: Doomsday

In a bizarre turn of events, it looks like Ryan Reynolds has a writing credit on Avengers: Doomsday, but the Deadpool star has replied in the most hilarious yet confusing way.
One eagle-eyed Marvel fan spotted Reynolds' name under Doomsday's screenwriting credits on the Writers Guild of America’s directory and shared a screenshot of the listing on Twitter. But in true Deadpool fashion, Reynolds hasn't confirmed whether he did pen part of the Marvel movie. Instead, the actor responded with a clip from Deadpool and Wolverine, where the mutant says, "Not to brag, but I do not read." Check out the post below.
It is true that both Reynolds and his Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman are both listed among the various other writers who worked on the movie, which also includes Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton. Though this marks Jackman's first Marvel writing credit, this wouldn't be the first time Reynolds has chipped in on a script, as the star was also one of the writers on Deadpool 2 and his 2024 MCU debut, Deadpool & Wolverine.
Reynolds' response is rather confusing, but Marvel fans are taking that Deadpool "can't read" as a sign that he didn't pen the script, but is rather in the movie. "Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday confirmed!?" said one fan, and another added, "Little Doomsey is going to shit himself when he sees the boys walk up on him."
Fans have been wondering whether Jackman's Wolverine will join his fellow mutants, as most of the original Fox-era X-Men are coming back, including Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen's Magneto, James Marsden's Cyclops, and more. But with just one month before the movie hits screens, we would guess that any more major reveals may be saved for the big day.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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