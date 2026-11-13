Wolfenstein 3 is in the works at MachineGames, Xbox CEO announces: "One of gaming's most important franchises"

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Asha Sharma says MachineGames "has done remarkable work" on Wolfenstein

Wolfenstein: Youngblood
(Image credit: Bethesda)
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Wolfenstein 3 is officially in the works at MachineGames, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced.

Sharma has been firing off semi-big announcements via her official Twitter account all day in celebration of Xbox's 25th anniversary, including confirmation that Id Software is working on a new game, but this is undoubtedly the biggest news of the bunch.

"Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at @MachineGames," reads a tweet from Sharma. "One of gaming's most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more."

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Not much else was revealed about the Wolfenstein revival, but it's exciting to know it's a full-blown mainline entry and not a spinoff ala Young Blood (which I enjoyed, to be fair). This will be the first mainline entry in the legendary first-person shooter series since 2017's Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, which somehow was almost 10 years ago.

Remember when I said "not much else was revealed" about Wolfenstein 3? Well, that's because Sharma was generous enough to tease us with a picture appearing to show the first page of Wolfenstein 3's dialogue script, seemingly confirming the first chapter is called Nazitraz. The scene opens in the inside of an interrogation cell with a conversation between longtime Wolfenstein protagonist William Joseph "B.J." Blazkowicz and a German-speaking character called Otto, which could be a number of bad guys throughout Wolfenstein history. B.J.'s longtime right hand, Fergus, also seems to be in the scene, but that's about everything that can be inferred based on what's shown.

MachineGames has been Bethesda's trusted Wolfenstein developer since 2014, starting with Wolfenstein: The New Order.

No details regarding platforms or release timing were revealed.

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Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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