Best Mosin Nagant builds in MW4

The best MW4 Mosin Nagant builds will vary depending on whether you're trying for sniping and range, for quickscoping, or want a versatile build that allows a mixture of strategies. Things get even more complex when you're considering whether you want to be prepared for the high octane multiplayer experience or for the slower, more complex DMZ experience. Fortunately, no matter your needs, I've got a full range of builds for the Mosin Nagant below, so you know the best attachments for it in Modern Warfare 4 and what they lean towards.
For more info on deadly loadouts, check out our list of the best MW4 guns!
Mosin Nagant all-rounder build
Barrel: 762 Dozor Light Barrel
Muzzle: 330TC2 Gridlock Light Silencer
Laser: XRK Clutch-LS Dim ADS Laser
Bolt: TV-Light 7- Light Bolt
Stock: Lockwood Eagle Assault Stock
Great for both multiplayer and DMZ alike, this all rounder build has good enough ADS to make quickscoping viable, but can work at mid range too (though not long range owing to the lack of scope). The Light Silencer and Barrel are designed to prioritize scope scoping a little more than anything else, but if you want, try swapping either of them out for a Heavy Silencer and Barrel to lean it more in the direction of long-range sniping.
More suited for DMZ than multiplayer, this pushes the Mosin Nagant towards a long-range build designed to pick targets off at a healthy distance, with the FTAC Silent Recon Silencer preventing you from being easily found. Meanwhile, the Long Barrel and 10 Round Mag are there to ensure that you can do as much damage as possible with your first round, at which point it's probably time to relocate while you reload.
The big interchangeable factor here is the GL K230 scope, which is by no means an essential part of the build. I find that a 4X magnification is a good compromise between all kinds of range of combat, as if you go any higher, you might struggle to shoot at enemies who have closed the distance too much. Still, feel free to play with your options and see what feels best.
Mosin Nagant quickscope build
Barrel: Mosin S762 Short Barrel
Laser: Schlager VISIV-5 Bright ADS Laser
Bolt: TV-Light 7- Light Bolt
Optic: SZ SRE-7 Reflex
Stock: No Stock
This atrocity of a build for the Mosin Nagant turns it into a short-range quickscoping machine, based mainly around the Short Barrel and the Light Bolt. This is a build made for short-to-mid range, bumping up the ADS to hit players hard, but not taking away from the gun's damage in the process. If you want, you can always try tweaking the specific optic - I found that the SZ SRE-7 Reflex was good enough for purpose, but like on the previous build, there's potential to tweak according to taste.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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