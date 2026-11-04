VisionQuest episode 7 Easter eggs: All the Marvel references explained

VisionQuest is drawing closer to its conclusion as episode 7 ups the ante for Vision and his gang of AIs. After the drama in Madripoor last week, the new outing picks up in the midst of the race to save Lisa as Jacosta edges closer to reaching her nefarious goal. The latest episode of the Marvel show also brings with it a whole bunch of answers as we find out more about the creation of AI as well as the identity of a key character.
Alongside all that exposition are some neat Marvel references. Below, we get into all the major in-universe moments that we spotted, as well as pop culture nods and more WandaVision callbacks. Before we do, here's your spoiler warning, as we'll be discussing major details below.
Shared faces: Paul Bettany stays booked and busy in the new episode of VisionQuest, playing three characters. As well as playing Vision, he also plays Phineas Horton and his first AI, Jim Hammond. This is a pretty cool reveal as it seems to indicate that Phineas may be the reason Vision looks the way he does, deepening the character's backstory even further.
The Raven: Jacosta quotes 'The Raven' by Edgar Allen Poe when revealing her plan with the nano-bots. It's a pretty apt poem to be referencing for the Butcher Bird and it also has an interesting connection to the Marvel universe. Marvel Comics once published a mini-series adapting Poe's works and there's a HYDRA character named after him too.
Corvus Glaive's glaive: At the Paladin's hideout, it's revealed he has Corvus Glaive's glaive, a weapon that Vision knows all too well. He was impaled with it at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Not only does it appear here, but we also find out that the Wakandans had been keeping it in the years since the events of Infinity War.
J.I.M. Hammond's story: VisionQuest changes up J.I.M. Hammond's story a bit from Marvel Comics. After finding out earlier in the season that he caught fire, it's revealed in this episode that it's because he found love, which became his downfall. We also learn that his creator, Phineas Horton, died with him.
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Phineas Horton's words: This becomes all the more painful too when Phineas Horton tells Vision, "You need never know the consequence of love. It's sorrow, pain and valeting out for someone who can no longer hear you. You will be free, my boy. You will be free". This all echoes Vision's most famous line, 'What is grief if not love persevering,' which has been a theme explored throughout VisionQuest so far.
Vision's new suit: Fully embracing his past, Vision suits up this episode. It's a cool new costume that features a comic-accurate collar and a whole lot more gold.
Pinocchio: We don't have to look hard to work out what Ultron's favorite Disney movie is, as the character has once again referenced Pinocchio. Alongside his "no strings" quips so far, he says to Vision in this episode that Horton has "made you a real boy".
WandaVision: Vision leaves Tommy a heartfelt message explaining to him what his real past is. He gives him WandaVision to watch and makes reference to one of Wanda Maximoff's most iconic lines, telling him that "family is forever." As Wanda famously said in the series finale of that show, "A family is forever. We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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