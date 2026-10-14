VisionQuest episode 1 and 2 Easter eggs: All the Marvel references explained

VisionQuest has now arrived on Disney Plus as we reunite with Paul Bettany's beloved synthezoid. The new eight-part show takes place after the events of WandaVision as we meet up with White Vision living a quiet life in Edinburgh. Retreating into his Mind Place every evening, he converses with the other Stark A.I.s to try and work out who he is and how he can contend with Vision's memories.
However, while it tells a very particular story in the MCU, there are also a whole load of references to the wider Marvel world. From callbacks to WandaVision, teases about character identities, and some pop-culture nods, the new Disney Plus show is packed with Easter eggs. To help you navigate these references, we've compiled a list of all the moments we spotted from the two-episode premiere below. But beware, we'll be getting into spoilers from here on out.
Edinburgh pub: When we first meet Vision, he's working at a pub in Edinburgh. It's revealed that this is where he and Wanda Maximoff used to spend a lot of time together, and they've even carved their initials together on a table. This isn't the first time we've seen them in the city. In Avengers: Infinity War, Vision and Wanda are living there following the events of Captain America: Civil War, before Thanos' henchmen locate them.
Wanda's fate: Vision knows what's happened to Wanda Maximoff at this point. Speaking to his pub landlady, he reveals that she was "crushed under the weight of a mountain". This refers to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Wanda pulled down Mount Wundagore on top of herself.
Stark A.I.s: Vision shares his Mind Place with four Stark A.I.s and Ultron. Shown in their human avatars, we meet F.R.I.D.A.Y., DUM.-E., U., and E.D.I.T.H. Vision star Paul Bettany was the original voice of Jarvis, named after Edwin Jarvis, Howard Stark's butler. He's played here by James D'Arcy, who played the character in Agent Carter. Friday was Jarvis' replacement from Age of Ultron onwards. Meanwhile, Edith first appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home as Tony Stark's defence and security system. D.U.M.-E. and U. are Stark robots.
Thanos' chin: "Are you comparing Thanos to a scrotum?" asks Vision – a cheeky, fourth-wall-breaking reference to the widely acknowledged fact that the Mad Titan's chin looks undeniably scrotal. Even Josh Brolin thinks so.
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Kitchen goods: Plenty of the kitchen goods in Vision's retro-future home have fun Easter egg names. Our favorites are InfinaDairy, referencing Infinity War, and Vibranium Foil, referencing the rare Marvel metal.
Vision movie posters: When Vision goes to his home cinema to watch memories, he passes movie posters featuring key moments from his life. "Birth", "Love", "Death", "Re-vision", "Coming Soon" all appear and include scenes from the MCU over the course of his story.
Sherwood Ellis: Written on the Vision's locker in the pub, this is revealed to be a combination of two streets in Westview, the town that Wanda took over to create her ideal life with Vision.
Avengers name-drops: At one point in the episode, Vision reveals that none of the Avengers are looking for him. Then later, he's asked if he should contact any of them, name-dropping Clint Barton and Bruce Banner, presumably because both live on Earth with him.
Paladin: The bounty hunter hunting Vision is a Paladin, which will be a familiar name for fans of the Marvel comics. First appearing in the Daredevil comics, he's a mercenary who has come up against many familiar heroes over time.
Speed nod: We first meet Tommy Shepherd as a pickpocket in London, operating with his friend Lisa Molinari. She makes a reference to Tommy's alter ego in the comics: Speed. "I knew you were fast, but that's weirdly fast," she tells him when he reveals what he stole.
Lisa origins: Speaking of Lisa, she's also a comic book character. Also known as Coat of Arms, she's one of the Young Avengers who shares a long history with Speed.
VisionQuest episode 2 Easter eggs
Tommy's backstory: In episode 2, Tommy reveals a bit about his backstory and how he feels like he was hit with a bolt of lightning and took on someone else's memories. We've actually seen this moment on screen already in Agatha All Along. When Billy is implanting his memories into a dying boy, we see someone scrambling in a pool.
Saint Mabyn's: The psychiatric hospital that they're en route to is Saint Mabyn's. The location is taken from the Marvel comics, but not in this context. It was a hospital in London where the victims of an attack on an aircraft by Radion, a supervillain.
Madripoor: When we learn more about the Paladin's backstory, a headline mentioning Madripoor pops up. This is a fictional South Asian island in the Marvel comics, most notably referred to in the X-Men stories. However, it was mentioned in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Deadpool & Wolverine as well.
WandaVision's famous line: "What is grief, if not love persevering?" gets a mention in episode two when Tommy tells Vision that his mother said something when their dog died.
Jim Hammond: In Vision's Mind Place, there's a picture hanging up of a burning man, who they reference as "the first of us". This is Jim Hammond, the first AI created by a man called Phineas Horton. In the Marvel Comics, he's also known as the Human Torch, and was a major superhero when he first debuted. This isn't the first time we've seen him in the MCU as he previously appeared as an Easter egg in Captain America: The First Avenger.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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