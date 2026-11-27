Jason had a good thing going in Key Lento. At the start of each new day in GTA 6, my husky protagonist would wake up, before heading outside to work out in the sunshine of the Leonida coast. Then a shower, a protein shake, and getting dressed in an outfit almost guaranteed to feature board shorts, before kissing Lucia goodbye and heading out to explore the Keys.
Maybe I'd go fishing, maybe I'd grab a drink with Cal, maybe I'd sneak into a Kingfisher hideout and take a stash of drugs back to Donnie's house to earn my daily bread. At the end of the day, I'd watch some TV or play on the JoyStation until it was time for bed. There's an idyllic quality to GTA 6's first chapter, and I wish it had never come to an end.
The Keys to Happiness
GTA 6 unfolds very slowly around you in its opening hours, introducing you to the cast that shapes Jason's lazy life on the Keys. The occasional drug-dealing mishap or Kingfisher shootout does little to interrupt the gentle rhythms of life out on this beachside suburb. In fact, they offer just enough structure to ensure Jason stays on easy street - thanks to the occasional robbery or treasure hunt, I don't have to rely exclusively on fishing or birdwatching to keep busy.
That's how chill Jason's life on the Keys is. Once you've fixed it up, Brian's house is actually quite nice, especially for a rent-free property directly on the water. Some of the neighbors are a little forward, admittedly, but they're friendly and welcoming. Jason lives close enough to Cal and his favorite bar that he has as much of a social life as he needs, and his arrangement with Brian means he's got enough cash to fund his lifestyle and enough time to actually enjoy it. I could workout and shoot hoops at the start of the day, pull off a job at lunchtime, spend the afternoon exploring, and come home in plenty of time to spend the evening with Lucia.
Obviously, it's not to last, and GTA 6 wouldn't be much of a game if it simply remained a life sim where Jason stayed bumming around this little spit of oceanside land, gradually becoming more sunburned and increasingly bedecked in Hawaiian shirts. The lure of Vice City is strong even before Lucia arrives, and Jason's desire for more from Brian – more work, more responsibility, more money – combined with Donnie's increasingly cavalier attitude, makes it clear that the Keys will only contain you for so long.
But that's part of the genius of GTA 6's first chapter. Even as you can feel the tipping point of Tourist Trap coming, drawing the GTA 6 Chapter 1 checklist to a close, the routine and comfort that Rockstar builds up around Key Lento fights back. There's a real sense that this could work, this could be the start of a life with Lucia and Tomas, if only you can find a way to keep your head down and stay on the straight and narrow. It's a flawed outlook – Jason's attachment to Brian and Donnie makes it abundantly clear that it's only a matter of time before you too get taken to the pig farm. But I started to genuinely believe in the life that exists for Jason in the Keys, one that I can't see in Gellhorn. The truth is that the southern tip of Vice City never would have contained Jason forever, even without Lucia, but I wish that I'd had a little longer to enjoy the easy living that Chapter 1 offered.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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