I love making stuff go boom in GTA 6. I've always loved the cover shooter antics of Rockstar's action-adventure series, but sometimes you need a nice big explosion to clear up the crowd. Since the vast GTA 6 map of Leonida is a veritable powder keg just waiting for me to pop a bullet into its many, many car engines, I thought it would be cool to try out some action hero stunts early on in the process.
One main GTA 6 mission saw me defending "work colleague" Donnie from waves of biker gang enemies, ducking behind cover and holding them off while my partner brought the plane around so we could make a grand escape. But indulging my desire for big explosions left me with one ill-fated choice: do a cardio workout or die trying.
Jaws of defeat
In a departure from past entries, GTA 6 is all about due restraint. I bear this in mind as I pop shots into the gang members, aiming for kneecaps, torsos, and limbs over vitals. A few more bikers arrive, screeching to a halt in a nice little cluster. There's too many of them, and I'm quickly becoming overwhelmed. I enter Focus Mode to zero in on the engine tanks and do what I do best: fire off an entire clip into one of them. A cataclysmic boom clears the crowd in a satisfying blast of fire, smoke, and biker boy chunks.
Donnie, of course, chooses that exact moment to tell me to grab a bike and hop on the plane with him. The only problem is that there are no motorbikes before me, but a heap of smoldering chassis.
I panic and run up to one that looks more intact than the others. To my horror, the engine is completely dead. I race to another, and the tank is out of fuel. I turn and watch Donnie soar into the skies, telling me to meet him on the road, right as I hear another wave of enemies roar onto the scene. I don't think – I just run off toward the nearest body of water.
I have no plan. Maybe I can lose my pursuers in the bushes, I wonder, or maybe some kind NPC will have left me a speedboat or canoe or set of flotation devices – anything, anything to get me out onto the water and away from the bikers as fast as possible – but of course there is nothing but open water. I open the map to check Donnie's whereabouts. Wherever he is doesn't look that far off, so I leap into the water without a second thought
My frantic front-crawl is the last bastion of hope I cling to as bullets continue to fly overhead. Each one pierces the water's surface with delicate precision, yet further evidence of the game's painstaking realism. But as the bullets stop and the combat music fades, I realize with a jolt that I am doing it. I'm doing it! I'm swimming to safety!
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Alas, I am in Leonida, not an Olympic swimming pool. One moment, there's nothing but murky greenish-brown water all around. Then, a gator emerges in that sneaky, silent way, one only a prehistoric beast that has evaded extinction across millions of years knows how to. So like a true Florida man, I stop in my tracks and pivot to punch the gator in the face.
I'm here to warn you, dear reader, that not even max-muscle Jason can fight a gator in the middle of a swamp. It grabs me in its terrifying jaws and spins, the deathly move that few creatures can escape – least of all a dude in flip flops and a wifebeater. Consider this a humble PSA for all my fellow explosion-fanatics. Making stuff go boom is a riot and a half, but being eaten by an alligator is not worth the spectacle.
Jasmine is a Senior Staff Writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London, she started her games journalism career as a freelancer with TheGamer and Tech Radar Gaming before joining GamesRadar+ full-time in 2023. As part of the Features team, her duties include attending game previews and key international conferences such as Gamescom and Digital Dragons in between regular interviews, opinion pieces, and the occasional news or guides stint. In her spare time, you'll likely find Jasmine thinking/talking about Resident Evil, purchasing another book she's unlikely to read, or complaining about the weather.
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