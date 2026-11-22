Getting a tank in GTA 6 represents the pinnacle of criminal behavior, and there's a long history of stealing Rhinos going all the way back through the series to GTA 3! These military vehicles are virtually indestructible so you're safely protected inside, and they pack a powerful enough punch with their cannon to destroy anything GTA 6 puts in front of you. You also need to get inside one to unlock the Challenging Tank Trophy or Achievement, so to help you out with that, here's how to steal a tank in GTA 6.
GTA 6 tank location
The location for an entire row of GTA 6 tanks is in the Mile Zero Air Station, situated west of the area you begin the story in, which you can reach by driving through Abismo Key and on to Southwind. You'll need a vehicle to break into the military base which will get left behind, so it's best not to use your GTA 6 personal vehicle for this job, and equipping body armor from Ammu-nation is highly recommended for added protection.
By following the route marked on my map above you'll weave through several road barriers, as which point the soldiers will open fire on you, then turn right at the first opportunity to pass more barriers and soldiers until you spot a handy pile of dirt. You must use this Stunt Jump to clear the perimeter fence, though if you don't get enough height to also clear the inner fence you can smash through it to reach the runway.
Look to your left when on the miliary runway and you'll see a large building, and to the left of that are the Rhino tanks we're looking for – you can also head to the right of that building if you'd prefer to grab a GTA 6 jet instead. Once you reach the tanks, crash through the fence and then approach one before using the usual enter vehicle button to climb in through the front hatch. Note that there is various military hardware in this area, but the Rhino tanks are the ones closest to the fence you broke through.
You can then drive away in your new GTA 6 tank, which will shortly unlock the Challenging Tank award from the GTA 6 Trophy and Achievement list to add to your collection. Strangely, commandeering this military vehicle doesn't initially increase your GTA 6 Wanted Level beyond the existing two-stars for breaking into the base, though this soon goes to five and then six-stars when you start blasting things with your cannon.
Don't expect to get too far in your Rhino tank, as it drives pretty slowly and you're being constantly peppered with incoming gunfire plus rockets from helicopters – which you can shoot down if you aim your barrel high enough. However, the tank will eventually run out of fuel or become so damaged that it is completely incapacitated, and as surrender is no longer an option the upcoming Wasted is unavoidable.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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