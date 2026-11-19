Of course there are strip clubs in GTA 6, it wouldn't be Grand Theft Auto without them, and you'll even be forced to attend one as part of the Chapter 3 mission. It's a tough life, but someone's got to live it.
Presumably you're here because you actively want to head to the strip clubs, though, probably long before that storyline, and we've found three in GTA 6 so far. It's not much, but quality over quantity, so they say. One is locked down until you access that aforementioned mission, but two can be accessed immediately, any time of day or night, with one much closer to home, so here are all three GTA 6 strip club locations.
GTA 6 strip club locations
These are the three GTA 6 strip clubs and their locations:
Jack of Hearts - at the north end of Crosstown. This one's locked behind a Chapter 3 story mission.
NINE1NINE - in the north of Downtown Vice City. You'll find this one closer to home, but a bit pricey.
Delight's Cabaret - in central Port Gellhorn. A run down joint, Delight's is affordable, but a bit of a drive.
If you're desperate to check out a strip club right away, you maybe need to rethink your life a little bit, but you might want to check out NINE1NINE, as it's the closest to your home in Key Lento. A mere five-mile drive will get you there in a matter of minutes, as it's located in Downtown Vice City, just south of the overpass.
Just north of here, in Crosstown, you'll find Jack of Hearts, but this club is locked behind one of the GTA 6 missions in Chapter 3, so you won't be allowed in until after that point.
Finally, there's Delights Cabaret, located further north in Leonida, in Port Gellhorn. This run down strip club might be much further from home, but the services it has to offer are much much cheaper than they are at the more luxurious NINE1NINE.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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