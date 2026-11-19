GTA 6's fake Instagram shitposts, which include Rockstar Games clowning on how long the game took to release, are proving to be a highlight of the whole experience for many.
GTA games are generally developed as a time capsule of what culture was like at the time, so while GTA 5 definitely had some social media influence in it, things have certainly changed in the time since that game was released 13 years ago.
GTA 6 on the other hand goes all in, with takes on WhatsApp, Instagram, and a Shazam for cars called WAInk. On top of that, when you go to bed in-game, Jason doesn't go to sleep – he instead starts looking at the phone and scrolling aimlessly.
But since 2013, social media shitposting has become the norm, and GTA 6's version of Instagram is shockingly accurate. Real social media has been filled with screenshots of the posts found on Snapmatic, with Rockstar's famous attention to detail shining through.
Highlights of my own playthrough have been an image of a Batman-esque hero holding down a villain with the caption "me when I find the guy who shit my pants," a woman looking seductive with the caption "how the emergency door latch looks at me on the plane," while real social media highlights abstract memes and a certified @mr.queef classic: a speedometer maxed out with "me when I get a call that my wife is giving birth (I'm omw to the casino)."
However, Rockstar has also poked fun at itself through this meme onslaught, with its own take on the "we got x before GTA 6 meme." One post shows a Paw Patrol-like game titled Barnyard Blue Hot Fursuit with the caption, "Barnyard Blue video game before Race and Chase 7 is crazy." Another shows the different types of headaches, with a full head one captioned with "Race and Chase 7 delayed another year."
Funnily enough, Race'n'Chase was the original name for the game in development that would eventually become Grand Theft Auto. So basically, Rockstar made the first "we got x before GTA 7" joke.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.