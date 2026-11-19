When you go to fix Mandy's sink in GTA 6, you'll pull something mysterious from the plumbing, which she quickly snatches from your grasp, giving you literally no time to see what it is as you play. Luckily, we capture our gameplay as we go here at GamesRadar+ (It's kind of the nature of our job), so I went back and got a closer look at just what Jason pulls out of Mandy's sink. I'll also be answering whether or not you can romance the NPC - but after you see the answer to the first question, you may not want to.
What's in Mandy's sink in GTA 6?
Yep, we're pretty sure that's someone's thumb or finger that Jason pulled from the plumbing in Mandy's sink in GTA 6. No wonder she wants to get rid of it ASAP.
Before you even find the finger, it's clear Mandy maybe has a small issue with her sanity with the way she comes on very strong to Jason. Before long, she's talking about digging up information on people, which Jason quickly informs her sounds a lot like stalking. Of course, we don't know Jason and Mandy's history, and there are two sides to every story, but I'm not convinced they were "supposed to get married", and perhaps Mandy took someone else's rejection a little too hard, leading to one of their extremities ending up in her plumbing.
If you're still thinking "I can change her" and want to know if you can romance Mandy in GTA 6, I'm afraid it's not good news - you can't.
Jason understandably wants nothing to do with the potential killer-cum-stalker, especially not when he's trying to make things work with Lucia. If you're considering cheating on Lucia with Mandy, even in the virtual world of Vice City, I wish you the best of luck in the real world my friend, finding love may be hard for you.
With that in mind, if you'd like a little lesson in romance, check out our guide to GTA 6 romance and your how your actions affect your relationship status. Once you're done at Mandy's you'll want to start making preparations for Lucia's return, which includes fixing the GTA 6 railings at your house and buying her some flowers.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.