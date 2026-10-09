GTA 6 shows Jason nude, and fans are wondering if Rockstar will go full Red Dead Redemption 2: "Those horse balls physics gotta go somewhere"

There are many lingering questions about GTA 6, and a significant amount of them center around Jason's nude body. After it was confirmed we get to see the protagonist in his birthday suit, the collective audience for Rockstar's upcoming crime sandbox have been pondering the finer details of his naked self – and making a few memes.
It all stems from a preview by IGN that notes they got to see Jason fully unclothed for a shower scene. The moment was used to demonstrate how you can flip perspectives between Jason and Lucia at will for differing points of view of the same scenes.
People gravitated toward this, prompting the outlet to run another piece mentioning that no, they hadn't seen anything more risqué than Jason's torso. The kind of discreet camera-work you'd expect in Hollywood was employed here to keep everything a little more safe for work. I mean, this was a professional preview event, what would you expect?
But still, inquiring minds have started to ponder, specifically about if Rockstar could be reusing a certain bit of tech from Red Dead Redemption 2. "I wonder if Jason's balls shrink when the water is cold like the RDR2 horse balls," asks GTA GFX on Twitter.
Or, as a Redditor puts it: "Those horse balls physics gotta go somewhere." I mean, if it happens in one game, why not the other?
But there's no guarantee of whether that'll make it into the released game. There are a lot of jokes about what we'll see below Jason's waistline, but I'd have to concur with some others – full-frontal is probably unlikely for either hero.
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It's rare enough we see it in film or television, and I can only imagine the headache it'd cause when seeking certification. That doesn't mean it definitively won't be included, I just wouldn't expect it, or at least much of it if there's any. But we'll find out for real in just over one month.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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