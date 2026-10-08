GTA 6 leaker Cyberleek returns with 25 minutes of new gameplay after over a month of silence, showing first-person footage and more

GTA 6 leaker Cyberleek has allegedly posted more footage of the game online, with story spoilers apparently included in the latest batch.
Earlier this year, clips of GTA 6 started circulating online ahead of Rockstar's big extended Netflix reveal from a leaker referring to themselves as Cyberleek. This featured a ton of gameplay footage, a leak of the game's apparent map, and some story moments like a four-minute clip of Lucia's prologue in-game, dropping the first batch of story spoilers. Naturally, Take-Two and Rockstar took action against the leaks, but they still persisted, until the leaker seemingly disappeared with about $250,000 in crypto earnings, going silent in late August.
However, it seems the leaker has returned, as Rockstar community member and dataminer TexFunz2 reports on Twitter that "Cyberleek has released 367 MB worth of GTA 6 leaked footage," which is 25 minutes long and "contains new footage and new cutscenes." And while they didn't drop any story details or anything, TexFunz2's only commentary on the footage says: "Yes. You can play as Jason with his ding dong exposed."
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Since this was posted, the footage has since been shared on social media by users, confirming the details outlined by TexFunz2. This includes cutscenes, in-game racing events, and a ton of naked Jason gameplay. It also shows first-person gameplay, which had featured in GTA 5 upon its PS4 and Xbox One releases, but a mode hadn't been confirmed by Rockstar for GTA 6, with some who saw the game reporting that one wouldn't be included at launch.
Presumably this footage will soon be taken down by Take-Two and Rockstar, but it does mean spoilers are now out there. So basically, if you don't want any spoilers for GTA 6, I'd probably start muting some terms on social media right about now, because this could be the start of a new string of leaks.
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