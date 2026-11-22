There are three GTA 6 Riata locations to discover if you want to fix the second Classic Car Collection vehicle for Wyman. This is an exclusive mission in GTA 6 for owners of the Ultimate Edition. You've most likely already completed the GTA 6 Transgressor locations quest if you've gotten this far, but regardless I'm now going to help you hunt for a gorgeous '70s Riata.
There are three wrecked Riatas that you need to scan with the WAiNK app, and sadly these are a little more spread out across Leonida than the Transgressor locations. So jump in your favorite ride and get ready to do a little driving to unlock the off-road 4x4 for personal use.
The first Riata wreck that you can find is located up in the Shoeless Keys area. You'll want to head north of the Grassrivers Cafe & Deli and be on the lookout for an old gas station. The Riata location is right outside the front of the abandoned store. Activate the WAiNK app once you've spotted it, scan the part, and it'll be sent across to Wyman for collection later.
It's always nice to go back to Key Lento, especially when there's something special to find. The second Riata part is to the west of the Leonida Ley Lento Mini Mart, off a side-road near the coastline. You're looking for the building next to a big green house, and you'll find the second Riata parked underneath. Scan it and send it over to Wyman.
You'll need to head down to Southwind to wrap this mission up. To the east of Zero Mile station, on the middle prong of the trident when you're looking at the map, is where you'll find the third Riata location. It's underneath a brown house near the coastline. Send that back across to Wyman, and you're almost there.
How to collect the Riata from Wyman
Once you've found all three Riata locations in GTA 6 and sent the details over to Wyman, he'll contact you to say that he's ready to get to work – but it's going to take a few days. Kill some time by doing other activities, and eventually Wyman will text you to request $1500 for costs to restore the vehicle. Once you've Bucked him the cash, wait another day or so and you'll get a notification that the Riata is ready for collection from Wyman's scrapyard.
You can register the '70s Riata as a personal vehicle in GTA 6 for $100 or sell it for $15,000. If you want to keep it but don't have the garage space, the Riata will be returned to his scrapyard if it isn't saved for later collection by either Jason or Lucia.
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