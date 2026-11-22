Some GTA 6 hopefuls weren't chuffed when hearing the open-world crime fest is targeting 30fps on all consoles, but there's actually a way to circumvent that framerate cap thanks to a newly-discovered glitch on Xbox.
Before the game's meteoric launch, Rockstar Games confirmed that its crime fest was locked at 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - the studio acknowledged that even the PS5 Pro wasn't capable enough to simulate the game's massive, complicated world at higher framerates, either.
But Redditor Mewwie64's has found a way to run the game with an unlocked framerate by using a Quick Resume glitch on Xbox Series X - that's the handy feature that lets you switch between games from where you last left off, without needing to boot up each one from scratch.
To run GTA 6 at 60fps or higher, you'll apparently need a 120hz display, an Xbox Series X, and the game itself on version 01.002.001. "This glitch may still work on later versions," the Redditor says, "not sure."
The dedicated player also gave interested folks a tutorial on how to up those framerate caps: "Put your Xbox display settings to 60hz. Start GTA 6. Wait until you see the six stars in the intro. Change your display settings back to 120hz. Cold boot another game on your console via the Xbox Guide (The Xbox button) and without quitting GTA 6. Switch back to GTA 6." And, voila.
The Redditor does have one pretty big disclaimer, before you get too excited. "The game speed seems to be tied to your framerate," they write, so increasing the framerate might lead to certain animations looking faster than normal.
"It seems like the animations are at 2x speed or more in Jason's house in Chapter 1. I have a stable 90fps and everything works fine but Jason's animations run at 2x speed or more. But when you exit the house everything runs at an increased speed (The game world is likely tied to your framerate) but cutscenes work 100% fine without issues on higher framerates. Only the gameplay is sped up." Be warned, then.
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Check out our GTA 6 review to find out why it's a must-play masterpiece, or dig into our full GTA 6 guide if you're already making your way in Leonida.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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