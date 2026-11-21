A new Fallout game is indeed on the way, but it's not what you're expecting. Bethesda's next post-apocalyptic project is in fact a cat-themed hidden object game.
Earlier this week, a listing from the Australian Classifications Board accidentally spilled information about a game called A Wasteland Full of Cats. The now-deleted description let slip that it's a hidden object game - think Where's Wally/Waldo - where you need to find cats in some of the series' underground Vaults and the dangerous radioactive lands outside.
"You play as one of the cats in the Vault. One day there is an accident in the Vault and all of the cats who live there escape out into the Wasteland. It is up to you with the help of some NPCs you meet along the way to find them and return them to the Vault," according to the listing.
"This game has 14 locations, 33 rooms + a vault of recognizable levels from the Fallout franchise with light puzzle mechanics that uncover some hidden levels that aren't required to finish the game. There is a final boss fight where the player has to shoot some Rad roaches in order to save the last remaining cats and humans. This game will be part of Devcats 'Full of Cats' series of cats and plays like the other games in the series. This game is in partnership with Bethesda and the Fallout franchise."
It didn't take long for series owner Bethesda to confirm the leak, either. "Cat's out of the bag," the studio writes on social media, explaining that it's partnered with non-profit animal charity Dallas Pets Alive and developer Devcat Games on the "Fallout-inspired adventure."
There's no trailer or release date yet, but Bethesda says it'll "have more to share soon."
If finding hard-to-spot felines sounds like your vibe, Devcat Games has a ton of other games in the Full of Cats series, whether you're into exploring castles or flats or outer space.
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Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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