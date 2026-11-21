The GTA 6 Tourist Trap mission is a critical one as it's the beginning of the end of Chapter 1 and locks you into a sequence that introduces some radical changes. I won't go into details to avoid spoilers but just be aware that you have to accept Mattia's job and everything that ensures is completely unavoidable to significantly advance the main story (in fact, check out our GTA 6 Chapter 1 walkthrough if you’re stuck on what to do). The caveat is that there are a few things in Chapter 1 you can get locked out of by doing this mission, so I've explained below what you should be prioritizing before moving on to Chapter 2.
I've kept this guide as spoiler-free as possible but consider yourself warned!
Before you begin the Tourist Trap mission in GTA 6, make sure you've done the following:
Spend money: If you've already rinsed Chapter 1 and have made a good amount of money in GTA 6, should consider going on a gun (and clothes if you're fashion-oriented) shopping spree.
Collect Donnie's lost drugs: These are the drug drop sites Cal locates for you around the swamp area southwest of Hamlet that help you get cash. And after you complete the Swamped mission, there's a boat you can search in the ocean off the east coast of Corsair Key. You may also want to know if you should sell to Donnie or Brian in GTA 6 when it comes to illicit goods you pick up.
Complete all Shirley-related missions: Just keep chatting to Shirley, Jason's closest neighbor, and doing what she asks to see this through.
Find all collectible magazines and books in Jason's house: There five books and magazines to find in the house:
'Ashes of Glory' – On the bedroom dresser
'Lethal by Design' – On the dining table
'Orca' – On the sideboard by the window with the radio on it
'Body Copy' – On the table between the grill and kettlebells on the balcony
'Off the Hook' – On the counter in the downstairs storage room
Meditate with Lucia: This opportunity comes after completing the mission 'Down To Earth' for Brian, so there's a chance you've missed this already. If you have missed this, that might mean you're out of luck when it comes to getting all GTA 6 Trophies and Achievements.
In short, focus on wrapping up all the pink missions in the Key Lento area, and grabbing a few missable collectibles.
Thankfully, there's plenty that doesn't get locked off after reaching Chapter 2. Illegal Operations, such as the GTA 6 Exotic Animal Front and the two Kingfisher robbery opportunities, will remain accessible. You can also complete the entire GTA 6 Bigfoot mission chain as early as Chapter 1, but you there's no pressure as this mission won't expire. Finally, Kenton's shipwrecks and Cal's fishing challenge will be only temporarily disabled.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.