Bigfoot in GTA 6, also known as Skunk Ape or Mr Mangrove, isn't just an Easter egg, but a full blown chain of side quests tied to a character called Kirk, who's obsessively hunting the cryptid through the Floridian swamp. After your character stumbles across Bigfoot's location, you can contact Kirk and help him hunt down the Skunk Ape for good across several missions, in which you find the strange effigies that this creature is leaving behind. All this wraps up with a fairly significant choice, one that harkens back somewhat to the famous bigfoot encounter in Red Dead Redemption.
To start with you'll have to ensure your random encounter with the Skunk Ape, but afterwards you can pursue the quest line pretty straightforwardly. Pick the right choices, and you can get a real cash reward.
Full Bigfoot and Skunk Ape questline walkthrough in GTA 6
The Skunk Ape questline in which you help Kirk hunt down a monster he calls "Mister Mangrove" is broken up into several smaller quests and objectives.
Find the location of a Bigfoot-like creature in the swamps.
Contact Kirk via a poster in the Rusty Anchor.
Help Kirk hunt through the swamps to find the Skunk Ape called Mr. Mangrove.
Search for Three Effigies in the swamps that Mr. Mangrove has left behind.
Help Kirk tranquilize the Skunk Ape from a helicopter.
Engage in a vision quest when you get too close to the spore that Mr. Mangrove gives off.
Make a choice about how to end the quest when you discover something important about the Skunk Ape and Kirk.
This is a questline you can start very early on in GTA 6, all the way in chapter 1 1, and see through to the end in the same chapter. The rewards are pretty significant, assuming you make a certain choice.
How to find Bigfoot's location in GTA 6
To find Bigfoot initially in GTA 6 before starting the Skunk Ape quest, you need to go to the location on the GTA 6 map marked above. Once there, you'll see Bigfoot moving fleeing into the marshland after eating a deer.
It's not mandatory that you follow (or even that you have this encounter for the larger quest), but if you do, you'll be led to an effigy tied to a tree. Examining it for too long causes you to inhale spores from it and pass out.
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How to start the Bigfoot quest, Skunk Apeology 101
To start Kirk's quest "Skunk Apeology 101", go to the Rusty Anchor bar in North Key Lento. On entering through the main doors, look immediately to the right and examine the notice board. There'll be a poster left by Kirk, with a number to call if you've seen the Skunk Ape.
With the number added to your contacts, call Kirk. He'll give you a meeting place and time to start the quest, marked on your map with KK.
Finding the Skunk Ape with Kirk
Meeting with Kirk and getting some explanatory dialogue, he'll have you hit a stick against a truck to trigger the distant howls of Mr. Mangrove. You'll follow him into the woods (I recommend you equip your flashlight in the equipment tab in the bottom left radial menu).
To find Mr. Mangrove after splitting up, use your Focus Mode when you hear the Skunk Ape howling, and there'll be a ripple effect. Follow those ripples until a chase is triggered, leading to another effigy.
At this point, after studying it, you'll be chased by a strange boar. Don't worry too much about escape – whether it catches you or not, you'll end up back at the car, either because you flee successfully or because you're knocked out and Kirk drags you there. He'll tell you he'll contact you again with the next steps, which will take about half a day in-game.
Locations of all Tree Effigies in GTA 6
Kirk tells you that he needs you to find three tree Effigies left behind by Mr. Mangrove. There are actually nine of them in total, but you only need to find three of them. We've marked all their locations on the map above – when you're close, use Focus Mode again to see them through the trees, then use L2/LT to study them.
After completing this, you'll be given another message to wait, as now Kirk has the data needed to track the Skunk Ape down for good.
Hunting Skunk Ape from a helicopter
On meeting back up with Kirk at night, you'll be given a customised tranquilizer rifle and taken up in a helicopter. After flushing out the Skunk Ape, you need to fire several rounds into it. Despite the long range, there's no drop-off or delay on the rifle, so just aim at Mr. Mangrove's centre mass and you should be fine.
Eventually he'll end up in a small encampment. Follow him into the building, and you'll see him pass out. When you try to lift him however, things get weird, as you'll be exposed to the pollen spores he emanates and pass out.
Finding flies to eat
In this questionably hallucinatory experience, you'll now control a frog and have to find flies to eat. There are three different spots to go to where flies congregate over corpses.
Just outside the shack ahead of you.
Keep going straight on through the cages to the spotlight ahead.
Follow the pier forward and around to the end.
Be wary that there are alligators who will try to eat you. Keep your distance, and use Focus Mode to home in on the flies.
Possessing a Fly and finding Kirk
Having eaten flies, now you'll become one, obviously. Head back to the shack you found the Skunk Ape in, but now follow the other pier around back to the helicopter (its lights should mark it out). Stay close to Kirk, and you'll hear him talking about a man named Harry Sherrick who disappeared – who actually is Mr. Mangrove, with a valuable QR code tattoo that will lead to open his substantial bank account.
Should you shoot Kirk or Mr. Mangrove in GTA 6? Best choice explained
Waking up in the shack with Kirk and the unconscious Mr. Mangrove, you can choose to side with either of them, now knowing that Kirk is fully aware that the Skunk Ape is some transformed human being and is only hunting him to rob him. You can choose to shoot either of them with the dart gun, or neither. Here are the options and what they give you:
Shoot Kirk. Kirk is knocked unconscious. Mr. Mangrove grabs him and carries him away into the swamp. You receive no cash reward and the helicopter pilot flies away in a panic.
Shoot Mr. Mangrove. You knock out Mr. Mangrove, allowing Kirk to take him away. Confronting Kirk about the tattoo outside causes him to give you $10,000 to ensure your silence. As Kirk, Mr. Mangrove and the pilot fly away in the helicopter, you realise that Mr. Mangrove has woken up, and the helicopter crashes in the following skirmish, killing all three of them.
Shoot neither of them. Mr. Mangrove rips off Kirk's head and drags his body away. Like in option 1, you receive no cash reward and the helicopter pilot flies away in a panic.
No matter what outcome you pick, you get to keep the rifle, a legendary variant "Mister Mangrove" Laird 350 Bolt Action Rifle. That reward, at least, is consistent.
Of the three, the best choice if you want to make money fast in GTA 6 is to shoot Mr. Mangrove. However, if you want to be an ethical criminal, I would shoot neither and let the Skunk Ape have his revenge.
It's heavily implied that Mr. Mangrove is a man named Harry Sherrick who was transformed by swamp spores into a Skunk Ape, similar to the mutated boar that chases you early in the quest chain.
Kirk knows this and has been relentlessly hunting and hounding Sherrick anyway – not to help him, or to reveal the truth to the world, but to simply get access to the tattoo and steal the money. Kirk's a pretty shitty person, simply put, especially as he had no intention of even cutting Jason and Lucia in on the reward.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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