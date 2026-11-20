We're less than a month out from Avengers: Doomsday, and we still don't know for sure if Deadpool and Wolverine will appear in the worlds-colliding Marvel movie. But even if the chalk-and-cheese duo doesn't show up in the new movie, the comedy outing shows us how even in the face of universes colliding, you can still have a bit of fun.
When you break it down, Deadpool 3 and Doomsday share a lot of similarities. Both movies feature Marvel heroes at risk of their respective universes being destroyed by a new threat, and the only way to combat the big bad is to join forces with other comic book figures. Heck, a sprinkle of the original Fox-era X-Men show up in both features.
But it cannot be denied that Doomsday looks a whole lot darker than the third Deadpool entry. So, with so much impending Doom (quite literally), I just hope Doomsday has taken note from Deadpool 3, and adds some humor along the way.
Even before it has hit screens, it is clear that the upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movie will go to some dark places. The official synopsis hints that Doomsday will close the chapter on the MCU as we know it, saying goodbye to certain heroes to make way for new ones, reading: "Courageous teams from three universes must come together to prevent a catastrophic event… Their choices and actions in this crucial moment will lay the foundation for the future of the Multiverse." In many ways, it feels like the beginning of the end.
Welcome to Road to Doomsday, GamesRadar+'s weekly MCU rewatch series. Over 15 weeks, we'll be revisiting each Marvel movie and TV show on Disney's list of essential movies to watch ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, sharing our thoughts upon rewatching and deciphering what we can learn about the next Marvel mega-event from each entry. Why not relive some MCU highlights and watch along with us?
The Doomsday cast list is so unbelievably stacked that some heroes are sure to perish earlier on, and I am fearing the worst for the original Fox-era X-Men. This would make sense, as the original X-Men, including Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and James Marsden, have never been part of the MCU. So, it seems odd to bring them back now, just as a new X-Men movie is in the works, set to introduce a younger group of the same mutants. Yeah, it's not looking good.
But Doomsday doesn't have to be all doom and gloom. Deadpool has had his fair share of setbacks, from losing his wife to literally being tortured into the scarred-faced mutant we know today. The anti-hero's traumatic background is often forgotten due to his sense of humor. He has even more hurdles thrown his way in Deadpool & Wolverine, when the TVA threatens to destroy his own universe. But, amongst the carnage, one of the most successful R-rated movies of all time still dished out the gags, from Chris Evans' cameo as Johnny Storm to Deadpool poking fun at Kevin Feige's "no-cocaine rule."
Marvel Jesus
With that in mind, there's obviously something missing from Doomsday's recipe. That is, of course, self-proclaimed 'Marvel Jesus' himself and his clawed buddy. Even though Reynolds and Jackman's Doomsday casting has not been announced, I have a strong feeling that a cameo is on the way. Why would Marvel Studios have included Deadpool & Wolverine in its list of essential MCU movies to watch ahead of Doomsday if not? The clues are everywhere. Whenever there is a big Doomsday announcement, Reynolds is not far behind.
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Could Deadpool and Wolverine's unlikely duo be just what Avengers: Doomsday needs? I think so. If anything, the 2024 movie proves that when the world is at risk of complete destruction, audiences need a goofy moment or two to keep them hanging on. Of course, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will be a lot harder to defeat than Cassandra Nova, but with such a huge team (plus the Merc with a Mouth and Logan possibly on standby), I'm still holding out hope for the Avengers.
Deadpool & Wolverine is available to stream now on Disney Plus, ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 in the US and 16 in the UK.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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