1 year after joining the MCU with Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds might be teasing a Deadpool return in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars

A year after he joined the MCU in Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds seems to be teasing a Marvel return in an upcoming Avengers movie.

Reynolds took to Instagram to share the tease. In the picture, which you can see below, the Deadpool actor posted the Avengers logo with what looks to be the anarchist symbol spray-painted over the top.

Now, this would be the perfect way to tease Deadpool's unique brand of anarchy coming to the Avengers. Reynolds was not included in the bumper sized cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday, but there's a chance that he's a more secret role or cameo instead. Or, this could be a tease for its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars.

Or, this could simply be Reynolds having a bit of fun and not teasing involvement in a future Avengers movie at all. We'll just have to wait and see.

"If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's his wish fulfillment, and you can't give him that," Reynolds has previously said. So, we can assume from this that, if Deadpool is showing up in a future Avengers movie, he won't actually be joining the lineup. Reynolds also said he was writing an "ensemble" piece, which could be what he's teasing here.

A previous report from Variety also indicated that Marvel feels "no sense of urgency" on a new Deadpool project, so it would make sense to see the Merc with a Mouth in a team movie, instead.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives next December. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.