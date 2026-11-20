VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas has confirmed Jim Hammond fought in World War 2, alongside Steve Rogers' Captain America.
Jim Hammond finally made his MCU debut in the Disney Plus show, though his costume could first be glimpsed in Captain America: The First Avenger, way back in 2011. He was created by Phineas Horton.
"I think he was doing exactly that," Matalas shared in an interview, when asked if Hammond fought Nazis or saved people in London. "I think he was part of the Invaders. In the comic books, he kills Hitler. The idea is there is a whole series that happened that we didn't see that's about that father and son, and the gang in World War 2."
When the interviewer asked if, during The First Avenger, Steve Rogers was also part of the Invaders and had a side mission, Matalas confirmed: "You would see Jim Hammond." Check it out below.
In Marvel comics, the Invaders was a team of superheroes that fought in World War 2, which included Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, Namor the Sub-Mariner, Jim Hammond, and his sidekick Toro.
However, the movies steered clear of this team – likely due to rights issues – and instead we saw Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes allied with the Howling Commandos. Still, thanks to Matalas, we can now imagine the Invaders were involved in the war, just off-screen.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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