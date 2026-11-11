Marvel fans are calling the shock Avengers: Doomsday tease in VisionQuest "the best MCU post-credit scene of all time"

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Marvel fans are blown away by THAT VisionQuest post-credits scene

Wanda in Doctor Strange
(Image credit: Marvel)
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Marvel fans are spiralling after the VisionQuest post-credits scene brought a major character back to life.

The following contains spoilers for VisionQuest episode 8, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the finale, a surprise top-secret post-credits scene revealed that Doctor Doom has resurrected Scarlet Witch after her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's a moment no one saw coming, and it has sent fans reeling.

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"Fair warning: VisionQuest has the best MCU post-credit scene of all time," said one person on Twitter.

"THIS IS THE POST-CREDITS SCENE OF THE CENTURY!!!!! SHE'S BACK!!!!!!!!" says someone else.

"'Penelope waited 20 years for Odysseus' WHO CARES I WAITED 1,652 DAYS FOR THE SCARLET WITCH TO RETURN" says another, very excited fan.

"WANDA IS ALIVE OMG WE ARE SO BACK... MOTHER RETURNS TO THE MCU" says another person.

With Doom's team now including the Hulk and Wanda Maximoff, the Avengers have good cause to be very scared indeed when Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18.

"Working with Lizzie was one of the big privileges of my life," Vision actor Paul Bettany has said of whether he could reunite with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda. "Especially on WandaVision, and during all of this time has been amazing. And I do think we found our own lane to swim in, and of course I would love for that to happen, but those sort of decisions are made a little bit above my pay grade. So we'll see what… you know, from your lips to God's ears, and when I say God, I mean Kevin Feige."

For more on VisionQuest, check out our VisionQuest review or our VisionQuest ending explained.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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