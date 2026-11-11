Marvel fans are calling the shock Avengers: Doomsday tease in VisionQuest "the best MCU post-credit scene of all time"

The following contains spoilers for VisionQuest episode 8, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
In the finale, a surprise top-secret post-credits scene revealed that Doctor Doom has resurrected Scarlet Witch after her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's a moment no one saw coming, and it has sent fans reeling.
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With Doom's team now including the Hulk and Wanda Maximoff, the Avengers have good cause to be very scared indeed when Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18.
"Working with Lizzie was one of the big privileges of my life," Vision actor Paul Bettany has said of whether he could reunite with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda. "Especially on WandaVision, and during all of this time has been amazing. And I do think we found our own lane to swim in, and of course I would love for that to happen, but those sort of decisions are made a little bit above my pay grade. So we'll see what… you know, from your lips to God's ears, and when I say God, I mean Kevin Feige."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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