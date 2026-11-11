Survive a Psycho codes (November 2026) for free spins

With Survive a Psycho codes, you can get some bonus free cash or spins, both of which give you a chance to get a new skin, class, or weapon - though of course the last two are a bit more useful when you're trying to defeat the enemy. You might also be granted some free skin rerolls, so it's probably best to save your cash for more essential gear.
This survival Roblox experience sees you chosen as either the psycho or a civilian, and it's your job to defeat the opposing team. As a psycho, you'll need to finish off all the other players, but they can try and take you down while you're at it. Either way, these Survive a Psycho codes can give you a buff, so take a look if there are any you haven't redeemed yet.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Survive a Psycho codes
These are the Survive a Psycho codes you can redeem right now:
There are currently no valid codes.
There are currently no Survive a Psycho codes as all recent promos have expired, but since this is a popular new game, I expect new codes will be shared shortly, and I'll add them here as soon as they are.
To redeem Survive a Psycho codes, simply hit the Settings Cog in the top right-hand corner of the screen, then enter a code into the redemption box at the bottom of the menu that appears. You can do this from the lobby or a match - but make sure you're in a safe location first.
Expired Survive a Psycho codes
SORRY4SHUTDOWN - free spins
UPDATESPINS - free spins
UPDATECASH - free cash
EMOTEROLLS - Emote Rerolls
SKINROLL - Skin Rerolls
So far, Survive a Psycho codes have usually expired in a few days, so you need to be quick whenever you see a new code advertised above or on the game's group or Discord server. When codes do expire, I'll move them down here so they're out of the way.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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