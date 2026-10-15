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Komorebi Prison codes (October 2026) for rerolls

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Redeem the latest Komorebi codes for rerolls to upgrade your fighting style or look

A red-haired female inmate looks unhappy in Komorebi Prison on Roblox.
(Image credit: Komorebi RP)
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Redeem the latest Komorebi Prison codes if you're looking to reroll your characters traits or look. As with many Roblox games, you can only upgrade your skills, combat abilities, or even appearance with gacha-like reroll mechanics, and if you don't want to pay for them, then free rerolls from promos can be a way to get want you want without buying or parting with Robux.

Komorebi Prison is a Roblox RPG, and the first thing you're taught is how to hold your own in a fight. While a basic knowledge can get you so far, improved combat skills are essential for survival in this tough environment, so here are the latest Komorebi Prison codes you need for free rerolls.

If you're after other, more general rewards that you can use across all experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.

All Komorebi Prison codes

The Komorebi Prison codes redemption box as seen in the Roblox game.

(Image credit: Komorebi RP)

There are the Komorebi Prison codes you can redeem right now:

  • NICE - 25x Rerolls
  • QUICKPATCHFIX - 25x Rerolls
  • GANGWARS - 25x Rerolls
  • PARRYFIX - 25x Rerolls
  • ELORESET - 25x Rerolls
  • BASKETBALL - 50x Rerolls

All Komorebi Prison codes grant rerolls, but the amount can vary from code to code, so whether you get 25, 50, or even more depends on how generous the devs are feeling that day. To get exactly what you're after across both your combat styles and appearance, though, you will need a lot of rerolls, so keep checking back here for new codes.

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How to redeem Komorebi Prison codes

Two orange arrows show the steps to redeeming codes in Komorebi Prison.

(Image credit: Komorebi RP)

To redeem Komorebi Prison codes, first open the menu that's tucked away on the left-hand side of the screen. Here, click the Codes button as shown in the image above. Click on it to open the Enter Code redemption box, enter a code from above, and hit Redeem Code to claim your rewards.

Komorebi Prison codes are not case-sensitive, so you only need to worry about getting the spelling right.

Expired Komorebi Prison codes

  • TIMED - Rerolls
  • BUGFIXES - Rerolls
  • MILLIONVISITS - Rerolls
  • CODE - Rerolls
  • REROLLS - Rerolls
  • WEAREBACK - Rerolls
  • DAILYREWARDS - Rerolls
  • SECRETCODE - Rerolls
  • BIRTHDAY - Rerolls
  • MYERS - Rerolls
  • TREAT - Rerolls
  • OR - Rerolls
  • TRICK - Rerolls
  • BOO - Rerolls
  • HALLOWEEN - Rerolls
  • UNBANNED - Rerolls
  • LENTA - Rerolls
  • ANTICHEAT - Rerolls
  • TWENTYK - Rerolls
  • MINIFIXLOL192293 - Rerolls
  • MINIGAMES - Rerolls
  • BUFFS - Rerolls
  • NERFS - Rerolls
  • ONETHOUSANDCCU - Rerolls
  • UPDATE - Rerolls
  • QUICKPATCH - Rerolls
  • CELL - Rerolls
  • PATCHES - Rerolls
  • REBOOT - Rerolls
  • GANGS - Rerolls
  • LOYAL - Rerolls
  • TASER - Rerolls
  • UNDERGROUND - Rerolls
  • DPAD - Rerolls
  • KOMOREBI - Rerolls
  • MILLION - Rerolls
  • MOBILE - Rerolls
  • SORRY - Rerolls
  • FIXES - Rerolls
  • JOBS - Rerolls
  • PATCH2 - Rerolls
  • PATCH - Rerolls
  • SECRETXD - Rerolls
  • LAUNCH - Rerolls

Since the game's launch, plenty of Komorebi Prison codes have come and gone, and those that care currently valid will follow suit in no time. Be sure to always redeem promos as soon as you see them to avoid missing out.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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