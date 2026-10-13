All Arasaka Academy codes (October 2026) for rerolls

With the latest Arasaka Academy codes, you can get tons of reroll tokens for changing up your character's look and fighting style. More than just a high-school simulation game, Arasaka Academy is also inspired by Cyberpunk, so features a lot of combat and tons of character customization options.
To make your character fit your needs and playstyle in this Roblox game then, you're going to need to reroll a few different stats and accessories. In fact, you'll need 47 rerolls just to reroll everything once, so you'd better use these Arasaka Academy codes to stock up.
If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Arasaka Academy codes
These are the Arasaka Academy codes you can redeem right now:
SorryForDelay - 35x Rerolls
THANKS - 20x Rerolls
FOR - 15x Rerolls
TWENTY - 25x Rerolls
THOUSAND - 15x Rerolls
LIKES - 15x Rerolls
CodeLikeCodeLIke - 50x Rerolls
LikeFifteen - 50x Rerolls
LikeFourteen - 50x Rerolls
LikeThirteen - 50x Rerolls
TWELVEKLikes - 50x Rerolls
UPDZeroPointFive - 50x Rerolls
Arasaka Academy codes seem to be released fairly frequently, with promos added for hitting various milestones as well as for new patch drops and downtime apologies. So far, they've all been for rerolls though, but if you're looking to reroll any of your character's customization options or combat stats, then you'll have plenty of chance to do so when you redeem these codes.
To redeem Arasaka Academy codes, you must first join the Ordinance Games group on Roblox, after which you'll be able to redeem codes in-game.
To do so, open the menu by pressing the menu button on your controller, 'M' on keyboard, or the Menu button on mobile. Next, select the Codes button from the button of the list, enter a code into the enter code here... box, click Redeem Code, and enjoy your rewards.
Expired Arasaka Academy codes
ElevenKLikes
TenKLikes
NineKLikes
LunchMoney
Sigh
SevenKLikes
ThisIsArasakaAtWork
SixKLikes
FiveKLikes
FourKLikes
FREEMODCORE
RUSH300
APOLOGY
ROLLROLLROLL
EDGERUNNER
RELEASED
It seems like Arasaka Academy codes expire fairly quickly, so be sure to redeem any valid codes while you have the chance. As soon as promos are inactivated, I'll move them down here so you don't get your hopes up.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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