The tidbit came during an interview with The Washington Post, where Braff confirmed that publisher ZeniMax Media is now simply called Bethesda Softworks - encompassing The Elder Scrolls 6 maker Bethesda Game Studios, Doom studio id Software, Wolfenstein dev Machine Games, and the aforementioned Obsidian Entertainment.
With the company's new branding and an increased focus on regular releases in mind, Braff states that "nobody's forcing anybody to build anything they don't want to build."
Bethesda recently confirmed that Wolfenstein 3 is also in development, alongside remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. Of course, Obsidian is working with BGS on that mysterious Fallout RPG. "It's not about volume. It's about quality and a steady pace so that we have steady revenue, steady player involvement," Braff adds.
That Xbox 'reset' saw the console maker plan to cut 3,200 jobs and part ways with a number of first-party studios. Compulsion Games (South of Midnight), Double Fine (Psychonauts) and Undead Labs (State of Decay) all became independent, while the futures of Ninja Theory (Hellblade) and Arkane Lyon (Marvel's Blade) are still up in the air. Activision also gained control of Halo, Age of Empires and Rare.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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