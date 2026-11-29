GTA 5 was already impressive in this regard. Back in 2013, the game arguably had better driving than many racing games at the time, better shooting than some third-person shooters of the era, and more opportunities for spontaneous chaos than pretty much anything else. The same can be said for GTA 6, too.
"For this game, we completely rewrote the vehicle simulation for every vehicle type so we could add more detail and realism, as well as authenticity and believability, to the game," Rockstar's technical director, Ben Lyons, said in quotes provided to GamesRadar+.
Sure, it's pretty obvious to me that sports cars and motorcycles and off-road dirt trucks feel significantly more grounded, if sometimes a bit more unwieldy, this time around. But it's not just the wheeled, grounded vehicles that have gotten some love.
"The aircrafts simulate each individual air foil, propeller, and control surface, as well as different types of engines, all of which can be affected by turbulence from clouds and different weather conditions. We can get a higher-fidelity experience because of this, allowing us to simulate the effects of damage and breaking on each individual part of the aircraft in more realistic and variable ways, which you will have to fight against to avoid crashing," Lyons added. Sneak into a military base, steal a fighter jet, and you'll see what he means.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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