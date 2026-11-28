Even a fair few Rockstar Games workers felt like GTA 6's launch day "would never come," according to co-studio head and lead developer Rob Nelson.
The wait for GTA 6 was agonizingly long for some corners of the video game world - it's been 13 years since GTA 5, eight years since Red Dead Redemption 2, and four years since we glimpsed the first set of leaks. The protracted development even led to at least one incredibly popular meme: 'We got X before GTA 6.'
But GTA 6 hopefuls weren't alone in the feeling - many employees at Rockstar Games felt the same way, apparently.
In an interview with GamesRadar+ ahead of launch, Nelson said "it feels surreal" to see the game finally rolling out across the world. "I think a lot of us felt like the day would never come. A lot of us, certainly on the senior team, have shipped a fair few games. But it's been a while since we've done one of these and this one took a good chunk of time to sort of figure it out.
"I think it's surreal, it's a relief – we're very nervous, when you get really close to something maybe your perspective is a little bit compromised [laughter]. But yeah, we're in a little bit of disbelief and we probably will be until release, and then hopefully it'll become real once people are talking about it and playing it," he continued.
And, boy, are there a lot of people playing this thing. Parent company Take-Two announced that GTA 6 sold 32.5 million copies before it even launched and made almost $4 billion by the end of its first day of release. The publisher has yet to reveal updated figures, but this is easily the biggest entertainment launch in history.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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