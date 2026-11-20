Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has published GTA 6's day-one retail sales, and they're predictably astronomical and record-breaking.
Via BusinessWire, Rockstar and Take-Two announce that GTA 6's launch day sales, based on estimates through end of day on November 19, reached $3.79 billion, surpassing any other launch across all entertainment mediums and officially making GTA 6 the biggest entertainment launch of all time.
The companies also reveal that GTA 6 sold 32.5 million copies pre-release, which is another "new record across all platforms." For comparison, 2022 Game of the Year Elden Ring sold 30 million copies in three years.
"It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI," says Rockstar co-founder and GTA veteran Sam Houser. "We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you."
Even though the industry has been anticipating GTA 6 to be the biggest game of all time, and very possibly the biggest entertainment product ever, for a while now based on the game's estimated budget of $1-1.5 billion, seeing these numbers become official is staggering.
Elden Ring was a massively successful game when it released back in 2022, and seeing its near-lifetime sales be eclipsed by GTA 6 in a single day is truly astounding no matter how inevitable Rockstar's success has always seemed.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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