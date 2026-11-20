In a report that claims ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang threatened to beat one employee to death with their own severed arms, The New York Times examines accounts of a leader who allegedly used "humiliation" to control or motivate employees who'd become too rich to care much about the normal swings and roundabouts of the wage market.
Nvidia's value ballooned on the back of the gen AI boom, with its chips powering many of the data centers constructed or envisioned by the biggest AI providers. This growth made a lot of people very rich, from C-suite figures down to regular employees with vested stock and rising salaries or bonuses. Upon witnessing the horror of employees who aren't worried about their daily needs, Huang reportedly turned to even greater disciplinary extremes than the ones he'd employed in previous years.
Here are just some of the threats and insults Huang reportedly made, according to multiple people, including over a dozen current and former Nvidia employees, who spoke to NYT:
Telling one executive "that his mother should have aborted him," per NYT phrasing
Threatening someone with craniotomy, the removal of a piece of the skull, so he could pee on their brain
Publicly berating employees while insisting such attacks were a good thing
Telling an employee in their 70s that everyone is hoping for their death
Mocking employees for spending their time on hobbies (specifically aviation) or family (a camping trip with their children)
Former Nvidia HR senior VP Michael Winston, whose 2000s allegations against the company (which denied them) apparently resulted in a settlement newly reported to be north of $1 million, claims Huang told one employee, "You have to do this, or I will rip your fucking heart out and stomp on it." Winston claims Huang described such treatment as a way to test new employees' mettle in their first six months at the company.
Especially in the aftermath of the company's AI-driven scaling, Huang's behavior created Stockholm syndrome-like dynamics, NYT sources say. Huang himself reportedly told employees that such behavior was a way to squeeze work out of people who'd become unfazed by money.
Since his messy departure amid a storm of affairs, thousands of people – some of them, coincidentally, holding falling Nvidia stock – have called for Huang to return as CEO. Huang says he'd be happy to resume one of the highest-paying jobs conceivable.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.