Nvidia firing CEO Jensen Huang "would be an Apple firing Steve Jobs level of idiocy," Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney says

Amid reports that Nvidia is considering ousting CEO Jensen Huang after allegations of a second affair have hit the news, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has stepped in to defend the man who admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, going as far as to say it would be "a grievous harm to the United States of America."
The situation at Nvidia has only gotten worse since Huang publicly apologized for an affair earlier this week. It's now been claimed that he was engaging in a second affair – this one apparently being with one of his employees, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell. It seems as though it might all be getting a bit much for Nvidia, as it's now been reported that the company's board is meeting to decide whether to oust Huang – the only CEO the tech giant has had since its inception 33 years ago.
From the outside, the situation doesn't look good for Huang – one tech industry insider told the BBC that "he's cooked" – but Epic Games boss Sweeney doesn't agree that he should be fired. In fact, he's taken to Twitter, calling for "save Jensen."
In response to a report covering Nvidia's apparent contemplation of Huang's future, Sweeney says: "This would be an Apple firing Steve Jobs level of idiocy from NVIDIA's board if they did that, and a grievous harm to the United States of America."
There's an irony to that, considering that Nvidia has launched an investigation after reports emerged that Huang's first affair was with an alleged Chinese spy, sparking national security concerns. While Nvidia's board of directors said in a statement that it has "no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised," Huang still made sure to separately state how much he loves America and cares about its security.
"I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American," he reiterated.
Anyway, this clearly hasn't put off Sweeney. "The dude truly is the visionary driver of the future of tech from the gaming GPU era to CUDA to AI supercomputers," he adds.
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In a series of separate posts, he elaborates further. "Wow what a ridiculous shitshow it would be to replace one of the leading technology visionaries of the modern era with the company's money guy," he responds to a tweet claiming that Nvidia's chief financial officer Colette Kress is being considered for interim CEO, and Apple chief hardware officer Johny Srouji is apparently a candidate for the job. "The NVIDIA board would literally be burning the company down at the shareholders expense and grievously harming the USA."
Elsewhere, he once again praises Huang's work, saying that "Jensen's vision truly drove NVIDIA through the ages." Sweeney continues: "If the politically motivated arsonists calling for Jensen's ouster succeed and the board appoints an extractive hedge fund mindset CEO, it will be the end of beginning of Nshitification and decline, grievously damaging American tech leadership."
As a reminder, Huang may or may not have been having an affair with a Chinese spy, and now reportedly may have been having an affair with one of his staff members, too, so the allegations against him go beyond a basic cheating scandal (not that that would have been good, either). Huang has not publicly acknowledged the accusations of a second affair, with the New York Times writing that, upon being called by the outlet yesterday, he said, "I don’t think you should be talking to me directly," and hung up.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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