Another unannounced Marvel star has seemingly confirmed they're in Avengers: Doomsday, and it could set up a heartbreaking Tony Stark moment

In her new podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Zoe Saldaña as the pair bonded over not having any idea what they were doing on the set of Avengers: Endgame. "Well, first of all, I hadn't seen any of the movies," Paltrow jokes on The Goop Guide. "You can't read the script because they think they're literally the CIA and there's password protection."
However, what's most intriguing about their chat is that Paltrow goes on to say that she's had a similar experience recently too.
"I used to make a lot of movies; those are very specific in terms of the changing and the secrecy, and I was going to say something but I'm not allowed to say, so I'll tell you later," she says, before adding: "I mean it's not a big deal, believe me, but it was just I had an experience relatively recently where I was like, again, 'What am I doing? What movie is this? Who's this character?'" Zoe then replies, "Pepper!"
While she doesn't actually name the movie, Marvel fans are pretty convinced that she's talking about Avengers: Doomsday. Reacting to the moment on social media, one tweeted: "Gwyneth Paltrow, look me in the eyes and tell me Pepper Potts will be back in Doomsday, I'm going insane." Another added: "Gwyneth Paltrow just teased that she might be returning as Pepper Potts in Avengers Doomsday. It will be crazy if she’s the deceased wife of Doctor Doom."
If Pepper is going to be in Doomsday, there must be a link to the fact that Robert Downey Jr. is coming back to the MCU. He's playing Doctor Doom this time, not Tony Stark, but there have been several theories linking him to his past character, potentially as a variant. This means there's a chance we'll see Pepper's reaction to this, and that's a prospect I can't wait for.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in the UK on December 16 and in the US on December 18. For more on the MCU, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.
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I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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