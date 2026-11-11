Avengers: Endgame Encore hits Disney Plus on Friday, and with all of those Doomsday-teasing post-credits scenes in tow

Avengers: Endgame Encore is set to hit Disney Plus on November 13, and you'll be able to rewatch those wild post-credits scenes as many times you want.
The film was re-released in September in honor of the film's seven-year anniversary, but also to get Marvel fans hyped for Avengers: Doomsday. The Encore version of the film is more or less the same except for four bonus scenes added to the end credits. The scenes in question are: Loki goes back to the past to visit Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter; Doctor Doom has captured Hulk after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day; an incursion is coming to destroy the Fox X-Men universe; and Tony Stark appears to be making a Doctor Doom Mask (which is terribly confusing and also lends credence to the rumor that Downey isn't actually playing Doom after all).
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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