The Witcher 4 production director feels a "great responsibility" after winning the Golden Joystick for Most Wanted Game

"This is a huge, huge honor for us, but it's also a great responsibility. We all know it," she said. "We are working hard, giving heart and soul there, all the skills we have, passion we have, and moments like that are such a fucking boost for us, for the stamina, to [keep] it going, to deliver [for] you when the time is right."
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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