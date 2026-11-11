The Witcher 4 production director feels a "great responsibility" after winning the Golden Joystick for Most Wanted Game

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"This is a huge, huge honor for us"

The Witcher 4
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
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As if following up on one of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time wasn't already enough pressure, CD Projekt Red just won Most Wanted Game for The Witcher 4 at the Golden Joystick Awards 2026, and the burden of that "great responsibility" is weighing heavy on the developer.

Taking the stage just before the end of the show when Resident Evil Requiem was announced as the night's big winner, CDPR production director Małgorzata Mitręga appeared slightly stage-frightened as she accepted the award for most anticipated game, beating out Fable and Resident Evil Veronica.

"This is a huge, huge honor for us, but it's also a great responsibility. We all know it," she said. "We are working hard, giving heart and soul there, all the skills we have, passion we have, and moments like that are such a fucking boost for us, for the stamina, to [keep] it going, to deliver [for] you when the time is right."

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Of course, CDPR isn't just releasing a sequel to what many consider the defining RPG of its generation, but with the new DLC Songs of the Past coming out in 2027, it's also responsible for expanding on it in a way that feels meaningful and respectful. For example, CDPR has confirmed it worked with an AI company to touch up the Polish voice of Geralt for Songs of the Past after actor Jacek Rozenek's voice changed due to a stroke he suffered in 2019 – but only once they got approval from Rozenek himself.

CD Projekt Red is building the Avengers of RPGs – the house of Cyberpunk 2 and The Witcher 4 adds 3 former Kingdom Come: Deliverance leads to the mix

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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