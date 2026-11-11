The Witcher 4 and The Witcher 3 Remastered secure wins for CD Projekt Red at the Golden Joystick Awards

The 2015 RPG classic took home the prize for the Best Remake/Remaster, thanks to its acclaimed re-release from earlier this year. That extends The Witcher 3's run as the most-awarded game in Golden Joysticks history, having previously won 11 titles between 2013 and 2016, including Studio of the Year prizes for CDPR and a Best Performance award for Geralt actor Doug Cockle. That total now stands at 12 awards, and with Songs of the Past on the way next year, it could still grow.
Later in the night, The Witcher 4 took home the award for the Most Wanted Game. It's in some auspicious company on that front - in 2024 and 2025, it was GTA 6 that claimed that prize, but in recent memory it's also been won by the likes of Elden Ring, Tears of the Kingdom, and God of War: Ragnarok.
However, no studio is better-equipped to take up that mantle than CD Projekt Red, which has already won this particular prize four times in the past - twice for The Witcher 3 in 2013 and 2014, and another two times for Cyberpunk 2077 in 2018 and 2019. That last one didn't work out quite as smoothly as CDPR might have hoped in the short term, but no doubt they'll be happy to have added another prize to their collection.
Elsewhere, the biggest winners were Resident Evil Requiem, which took home four prizes, including Ultimate Game of the Year and Best Lead Performer for Grace actress Angela Sant'Albano (with a fifth for Studio of the Year Capcom), and viral sensation Meccha Chameleon, which tied Resi thanks to two player-voted and two jury-voted awards. You can check out the full list of winners across all 25 categories right here.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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