The Witcher 3 Remastered leads to new Steam player peak of nearly 140,000 as CD Projekt Red celebrates its 11-year-old RPG's resurgence: "Much love"

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A huge win for the devs

Geralt in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered on PC
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 3 Remastered dropped early last week, gracing fans of Geralt's legendary 2015 adventure with a revamped RPG – one that's proven so popular, in fact, that it's boosted CD Projekt Red's playerbase like never before on Steam.

It's been one heck of a wild weekend for The Witcher 3, seeing as it managed to hit a new all-time player count peak on Steam… 11 years or so after its initial launch. This comes thanks to the recent remaster, of course, but it's mind-boggling nonetheless.

You'll find the data over on SteamDB, which shows that the game hit its record of 137,724 players just 18 hours ago. It surpassed 120,000 concurrent players last week within hours of the remaster's launch, but clearly, even more players have jumped back into Geralt's adventure in the days since.

Prior to last week, the RPG's previous record on Steam came back in January of 2020, after The Witcher Netflix series debuted, starring the ever-charming Henry Cavill as protagonist Geralt. And that peak? Well, it was just 103,329, which now sort of feels like small potatoes – and the big jump has caught CD Projekt Red's eyes, too.

Paweł Sasko, who is currently on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel as associate game director, is thrilled, for one.

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In a post over on Twitter, he writes, "There is plenty of you on the path this weekend, my dears witchers. Much love and gratitude for playing our games." Attached is a screenshot of the Steam player count peak, highlighting that very nifty new record of 137,724 white-haired Witchers playing the remaster on PC.

It's also a well-deserved figure if you ask me, all things considered. The Witcher 3 Remastered is one heck of a revamp.

The new free upgrade boasts everything from massive visual overhauls to "improved combat" and much, much more. It's also not just performing well on Steam or PC.

It's currently the top-scoring game of 2026 on Metacritic, narrowly beating out the original RPG from CD Projekt Red, too. The developers are set on tweaking it for the better, too, promising more updates to come as players report any issues they're having.

Looking for other new games to wishlist? Browse through our roundup of all of the upcoming CD Projekt Red games for some great titles to anticipate.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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