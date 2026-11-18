Blade Runner 2099 isn't here just yet, with Amazon Prime's new take on the iconic cinematic cyberpunk universe set to arrive on November 25 – but its producers are already discussing a potential video game, apparently.
News of the possible game comes directly from IGN, who learns from Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson – Blade Runner 2099 executive producers and co-CEOs of Blade Runner franchise owner Alcon Entertainment – that, "yes," it might be underway somewhere down the line.
And, furthermore, the two emphasize that it'll be a "AAA" project if anything, meaning this won't be a small fish situation… It may be the Blade Runner game.
Although Kosove and Johnson couldn't give much more information on the mysterious (possible, as it seems now) game, they do stress how important allowing players "interact" with the cyberpunk universe will be.
It is, after all, a level of immersion Blade Runner's not really featured before, despite having been in the limelight in some shape or form since its 1982 debut film – the Ridley Scott classic that started it all.
I do wonder what the Blade Runner game might look like, should it come to fruition, though.
Will it be akin to Cyberpunk 2077 – an RPG that leans heavily on player choice but builds its own universe with unique characters, standing comfortably separate from its tabletop source material – or shall it feature faces familiar to longtime fans (perhaps even those introduced in Blade Runner 2099 next week)? Only time will tell.
Regardless, it's an exciting time to be a fan of the gritty, sci-fi cyberpunk genre, if you ask me. Between CD Projekt Red's own confirmed Cyberpunk 2 and now a potential Blade Runner game, there's plenty for players to anticipate.
Searching for something else to look forward to? Browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond for more.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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