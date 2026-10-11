The new trailer for Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 is out, exploring the world 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, and things look bad for us humans, folks. Like, really bad.
After a war between replicants and humanity left us as the losing side, the world is now dominated by the victors. Now free from their former masters, replicants are changing the world for the better, but in doing so, questioning their own existence and whether it has the potential to reach a godlike status.
Blade Runner 2099 - NYCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
One thing that could interrupt that discovery is Cora (Hunter Schafer), one of the last remaining humans, posing as a Blade Runner and being closely monitored by Michelle Yeoh's Olwen, who is in the last week of her life. It’s too bad she won’t live, but then again, who does?
At NYCC this weekend, showrunner Silka Luisa discussed the new show's connection to the original film (via Rotten Tomatoes). “The first film, something I loved about it, was that it was looking at mortality on a micro level. Roy Batty and the other replicants were fighting for more life. This show asks the same question but on a macro level. Mankind, what happens when we realize our time is running out, and are we going to accept that loss? Can we hold onto our humanity during it?”