New Blade Runner 2099 trailer teases the rise of replicants and the fall of humanity

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Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer head into a dark future for the sequel series

Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer looking at each other in Blade Runner 2099
(Image credit: Prime Video)

The new trailer for Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 is out, exploring the world 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, and things look bad for us humans, folks. Like, really bad.

After a war between replicants and humanity left us as the losing side, the world is now dominated by the victors. Now free from their former masters, replicants are changing the world for the better, but in doing so, questioning their own existence and whether it has the potential to reach a godlike status.

Blade Runner 2099 - NYCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Blade Runner 2099 - NYCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
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One thing that could interrupt that discovery is Cora (Hunter Schafer), one of the last remaining humans, posing as a Blade Runner and being closely monitored by Michelle Yeoh's Olwen, who is in the last week of her life. It’s too bad she won’t live, but then again, who does?

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At NYCC this weekend, showrunner Silka Luisa discussed the new show's connection to the original film (via Rotten Tomatoes). “The first film, something I loved about it, was that it was looking at mortality on a micro level. Roy Batty and the other replicants were fighting for more life. This show asks the same question but on a macro level. Mankind, what happens when we realize our time is running out, and are we going to accept that loss? Can we hold onto our humanity during it?”

We’ll have to see how things pan out for us when Blade Runner 2099 arrives on Prime Video on November 25. Check out our guide to the best shows to watch on Prime Video in 2026 here.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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