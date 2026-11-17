Three years after the release of the first season, 3 Body Problem is returning with season 2. The Netflix show will arrive on January 14, 2027, and the new trailer looks epic.
Set in the aftermath of season 1, which saw Detective Da Shi rallying the remaining members of the Oxford Five after all looked lost in the fight against the San-Ti. While they're still 400 years away, the battle remains ongoing to stop humanity from being conquered in the present day.
The new teaser sets up a war on the horizon. It features the San-Ti telling Earth that they've sent an emissary to help stop the war. Although, as Thomas Wade puts it: "Wake up, they haven't flown 24 trillion miles to negotiate. They are coming to exterminate us." The trailer promises an epic second season operating on an even larger scale than the first outing.
The returning cast includes Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, Liam Cunningham as Wade, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Marlo Kelly as Tatiana Haas, Sea Shimooka as Sophon, and Benedict Wong as Da Shi. Joining in season 2 are Claudia Doumit as Captain Van Rijn, Ellie de Lange as Ayla, and another Game of Thrones alum, Alfie Allen, in a recurring role.
Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss created the show with Alexander Woo. Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, the co-creators explained what viewers can expect from the returning show.
"The tone really changes once you get to the second season," they said. "It's much bigger. Things get wilder, the conflicts get more cosmic. Once people see it on the screen, they’re going to understand why we've been so excited for this season, in particular."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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